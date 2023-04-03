Bok-laden Sharks to face Toulouse in European Champions Cup quarters

By Carl Peters

The Springbok-laden Sharks unit will travel to Toulouse in the south of France for the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup.

This after Stade Toulousain hammered the Bulls 33-9 in their last-16 encounter on home turf on Sunday, a day after the Sharks’ Boks helped them to a 50-35 victory at Kings Park in Durban.

The Bulls’ up-and-down season continued in France as the home side had Thomas Ramos as their standout on the day, with a personal haul of 18 points.

ALSO READ | Sharks eager to hunt as Durbanites host Irish outfit Munster

The French fullback netted four penalty goals in the first half and three conversion goals in the second half as the Bulls remained stuck in low gear and eventually helpless.

Another aspect of the Champions Cup quarter-final line-up is that the Stormers will be the second South African side in it.

John Dobson’s men from Cape Town will visit Exeter Chiefs in England, after they beat another English Premiership side, Harlequins, 32-28 in the Mother City on Friday.

The other two last-eight encounters are Leinster versus Leicester Tigers and La Rochele versus Saracens.

Neil Powell, the Sharks’ director of rugby, said Saturday’s emphatic victory over Munster, in front of a vocal crowd, was a “good turnaround” from his team’s disjointed showing against Scarlets in Wales the week before.

The outcome in Wales was his team’s third consecutive defeat in the United Rugby Championship and put a dent in their quarter-final hopes in that competition.

ALSO READ | Sharks urged to dig deep after losing against lowly Scarlets

However, Powell warned his men that they will need to defend well for the whole game to improve their chances in France and make the Champions Cup semi-finals.

“We knew after the Scarlets game, we did not have cohesion. But I feel we took a step in the right direction in this game against Munster.

“It is important in the knockout stages to take that momentum and go with it into the next game … Whichever team we play, we know it’s not going to be easy. When you get into the knockout stages, you have to be a lot more accurate.”

I think there’s less room for mistakes [in the knockout phase], and if you do make mistakes, the teams that you are playing against will punish you for it. So, it is going to be difficult. This is the first year that we are playing in the Champions Cup, so we have tried to create a bit of a hype and culture around it. Luckily, we have European experience in our coaching staff. … But we know that the closer we get to the final, the more difficult it’s going to be, and we need to be a lot more clinical and disciplined.

Powell said injuries picked up by Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrickse and Neil van Heerden on Saturday would be checked on soon, before planning for the next game begins.

ALSO READ | Pressure on Mongalo as Sharks begin Currie Cup campaign

That aside, he was happy to see his men kill off Munster in the South African sun, before they allowed the Irish side to make the score look more respectable in the last 20 minutes.

“It was a good turnaround from last weekend’s game, so credit must go to the team for how they actually turned it around. It was obviously a bitter disappointment after that game against Scarlets, and the boys pulled together and realised they needed to be better.”

From an attacking point of view, it was a great performance. We do set high standards for ourselves, so from a defensive perspective, that last 20 minutes, conceding the amount of tries we did, was disappointing. And we will have to fix it if we want to go further in this competition.

Meanwhile, the Sharks’ Currie Cup team suffered their second loss in four outings when they went down 34-22 to the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday, after leading 12-5 at the interval.

ALSO READ | Blitzboks gear up for Hong Kong

The Sharks sit in fourth position in the eight-team Premier Division standings.

The log table is led by the title-holding Pumas, who have won all their games to date.