Bok Women down but not out, as they still fight for a quarterfinal spot

The Springbok Women have one more opportunity to get their first Rugby World Cup victory in New Zealand.

Despite the fact that they will face the top-ranked team in the world, England, the South Africans have not given up the fight for a quarterfinal spot in the tournament.

That is the view of Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer after his team’s last-minute 21-17 loss to Fiji in their Pool C encounter at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland yesterday.

The score was 14-14 from the 60th until the 78th minute, when Libbie Janse van Rensburg edged her team ahead with a penalty goal, only for Fiji to regain the restart and score the winning try with less than a minute to go.

“It is really hurting. We targeted this game for a win, but credit to Fiji, who refused to give up and got that final try,” said Raubenheimer.

A victory in your very first World Cup is massive and congratulations to them. For us, there was obviously disappointment, and I don't really want to dwell on the result.

He said they are still going into the England match with all guns blazing and chasing the win, despite the No. 1 team in the world’s 26 match winning streak.

We came here to be evaluated against the best teams in the world and England are on top of that group. So, the challenge is real. The coaching staff will have a look at them and decide on how we want to play and then pick a team accordingly. We are still in the competition, despite today’s disappointing result.

For captain Nolusindiso Booi, the defeat was a bitter pill to swallow: “We just made a mistake and they pounced, in fact, I made the mistake on that final kick-off and accept the blame for that. We did our best out there, and it is really heart-breaking to concede a match in this fashion. The players are hurting as we all had high hopes in this match.”

The final Pool C match against England will again be played at Waitakere Stadium on Sunday, October 23.

— SA Rugby.