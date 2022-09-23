Boks clash overshadows URC opener

Witness Reporter

With most rugby eyes on the Springboks’ bid to clinch the Rugby Championship, the Sharks and Stormers will “quietly” get their new United Rugby Championship campaigns going this weekend.

The Sharks face Zebre Parma in Italy at 6.30 pm today, while the title-holding Stormers host Connacht in the Mother City at 2.30 pm on Saturday.

The Durbanites and Capetonians had a bye in the official opening round of this 2022/23 URC last weekend, but there was some action on South African soil as the Bulls ran out 31-15 winners over the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Bulls play their first home game against Edinburgh in Pretoria at 2.30 pm on Saturday, six hours before the Lions face Ospreys in Swansea, Wales.