Boks dedicate historic win to fans

By Carl Peters

South Africans might have acquired a greater sense of unity and purpose over the weekend — championed by inspirational Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi and his never-say-die, history-making Rugby World Cup outfit.

The mantra attached to that feeling may well be “when we work together, everything is possible”.

This moving phrase was part of Kolisi’s honest post-match speech and is not likely to be forgotten soon, considering it drove the Boks to a record fourth World Cup crown by way of a 12-11 victory over a New Zealand team who may have been a man down for most of the proceedings in Paris on Saturday but were as dangerous as ever.

His men are set to feel the love of South Africans during their trophy tour, which will pass through Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto on Thursday, Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.

Kolisi, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber and the rest of their triumphant troupe all seemed genuinely intent on providing the nation with a timely “pick-me-up” during tough times back home.

In addition to that strong psychological aspect, there was also a practical sporting element to the Boks’ final stance in that they settled for their traditional strengths and this brought them their third consecutive one-point victory in the knockout stage.

As Kolisi said afterwards, his team somehow managed to do what they needed to do for victory against opponents who were determined to knock them off their perch but who probably were not aware of how important victory would be for South African society.

In other words, they were all “playing” against 62 million people and not just a rugby team.

Kolisi said with conviction:

At the last World Cup the country was hopeful that maybe there was a chance we could win it and what transpired afterwards was the belief among this team. There is not a lot of things going right in our country and we have the privilege to be able to do what we love and inspire people in life, not just sports people.

“There’s no ways where I come from that I could have dreamed to be here today. I couldn’t even dream I could be here today. We come from different walks of life. I had my own goals and ambitions.

“I want to look after my family, I want to give back to my community because without them I wouldn’t be here. But once we come together for a common goal nothing can stop us.

What brings it together is our country. What brings us together is the Springbok and South Africa and what drives us. Once we come together nothing can stop us, not just in sport but also in life.

Nienaber, who soon leaves for work in Ireland on the highest possible note, echoed Kolisi’s sentiments that their team were always fully aware of the sporting and mental factors in their campaign.

He said:

This is for our fans and for South Africa. I wish I could show you the amount of messages and videos of what was going on in South Africa. I think there was 62 million people that united behind us.

“The farming communities opening up to allow people to watch, paying an entrance fee of whatever they wanted to donate. People have bought green T-shirts for everyone. We felt every single bit of energy they gave us and in the last three games, all one-point victories, that drove us and we needed it.”

He paid tribute to Saturday’s Man of the match, Pieter Steph du Toit, who made 28 tackles to help his team edged out the equally fired-up New Zealanders on the day.

“He was phenomenal. Defence is my department and he was exceptional. I must say in the last couple of games, he wanted it desperately. Not only him, but everyone wanted it desperately,” said Nienaber.

The coach and his glorious men are due to return home tomorrow and then SA Rugby is set to go about trying to establish a new Bok dynasty, because many of the battle-scarred warriors in the current squad have done their share with aplomb and are set to take leave with their heads held high.