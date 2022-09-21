Boks must ‘switch on’

Witness Reporter

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will have seasoned players Frans Steyn and Pieter Steph du Toit back in his line-up to tackle Argentina in Durban on Saturday and wants his whole team to be “switched on mentally and physically” to clinch the Rugby Championship crown.

Steyn starts at flyhalf in place of the injured Damian Willemse, while Du Toit returns at flanker in place of Franco Mostert, who moves to the bench.

These are the only two changes to the run-on team for this final round of the Rugby Championship, which sees the coach opt for six forwards and two backs on the replacements bench. His team trail New Zealand on a points difference of 13 in terms of title calculations, but will know exactly what is required of them before they face the Pumas because the All Blacks host Australia earlier on Saturday in Auckland.

Among the Bok replacements, hooker Bongi Mbonambi makes a timeous return from a knee injury and Kurt-Lee Arendse is back from the suspension he received for a dangerous tackle last month. Nienaber announced on Tuesday that Mbonambi will be joined by “strong reinforcements” in Vincent Koch (prop) and Duane Vermeulen (No. 8), who join Mostert and Kwagga Smith as the forwards on the bench. Faf de Klerk is earmarked as the back-up scrumhalf and flyhalf cover, while Arendse will cover fullback and wing depending on how the match unfolds.

Said Nienaber: “They [Pumas] are one of the teams whose patriotism radiates in their performances. They are strong in the set pieces and have talented backs and they will challenge us in every department. They also never give up, as they showed in the second half last week to bounce back from 22-6 down to 22-20, and they will draw a lot of confidence from that going into this match. This is a massive game for both teams, so we need to be switched on mentally and physically from start to end of the match.”

With the match essentially a cup final, Nienaber said his team are ready for an “epic battle”, especially with Argentina and Australia also still technically in the title race. “We viewed last week as a semi-final and this week as a final, but Argentina are a team that do not give an inch, and they never stop fighting as we saw last week,” said Nienaber, who has several men from the Sharks doing national duty on very familiar soil this week.

“They [Pumas] defeated New Zealand away from home against the odds and they registered a convincing victory against Australia at home, so we know we are in for a massive battle. There will be a few keys to victory this week, and these include set piece dominance, using our opportunities and ensuring that we do the right things in specific areas of the field.

It is all or nothing for us this week, and we have a team with several players who have won the Rugby World Cup and the British & Irish Lions Series, so they know it will take nothing less than a quality 80-minute effort to win this match and the competition.

Of the decision to name a split of six forwards and two backs on the bench, he said: “We know what challenges Argentina will pose and we feel that this would be the best option for us for this match specifically.

“We have a group of hungry and talented players serving in the bomb squad this week and every player in the match day squad knows what is expected of them if we want to win the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 5.05 pm.

Springbok Team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Frans Steyn, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff. Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse.