Boks ready for Romania

By Witness Reporter

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on Wednesday named all four scrumhalves in the Springbok matchday-23 to face Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday to spread the playing load.

Bongi Mbonambi will lead the team in Bordeaux for the team’s second Pool B match of the Rugby World Cup.

Cobus Reinach will start at scrumhalf, with Jaden Hendrikse providing cover off the replacements’ bench, while Grant Williams shows his versatility by starting on the right wing.

ALSO READ | Kriel takes Pietermaritzburg to the world stage

Faf de Klerk will provide flyhalf cover from the bench in a split of five forwards and three backs.

The only player in the starting XV that continues in the run-on team from last week’s 18-3 victory over Scotland in Marseille is utility back Damian Willemse, who switches from fullback to flyhalf.

“People were surprised when we picked four scrumhalves in the squad but we knew they offered us the skills and versatility to provide backline options to manage the challenges that tournament rugby gives you,” said Nienaber in a statement.

“They are all excellent scrumhalves, but Grant and Cobus can play wing and Faf has experience at No. 10 — as do Cheslin and Willie. We have the same versatility among our forwards.

ALSO READ | Springboks ‘in high spirits’ as they arrive in Toulon

“Grant played school rugby on the wing, and he has come on at wing before for us, so we are excited to give him this opportunity to start there and for him to gain international experience in the position.

“Faf is also one of our back up flyhalves in the squad, and the same applies to him, as it will be valuable for him and the team to get some game time in the position.

“We have been rotating and testing players in different positions since last season to put us in the fortunate position to have a group of 33 players in France that are closely matched in terms of their quality of play and skills, and who have been pushing one another for places in the last few months.

It has allowed us to select a top-quality team for this match

The 14 other personnel changes in the starting team, see Canan Moodie (centre) and Jean Kleyn (lock) return after not being available for selection because of injury in game one.

Moodie resumes his Twickenham midfield-partnership with the hard-running André Esterhuizen, while Kleyn partners Marvin Orie in the engine room.

The experienced Willie le Roux jumps from the bench to the starting lineup at fullback, while Makazole Mapimpi will accompany Williams on the wing.

Nienaber also named a quality forward pack with Ox Nche, Vincent Koch (both props) and Bongi Mbonambi (hooker) joining forces in the front row, and Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith (both flankers) and Duane Vermeulen (No. 8) forming a new loose trio.

ALSO READ | Letters | Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks

Deon Fourie will serve as the back-up hooker on the bench, alongside a quality set of forwards in Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane (both props), RG Snyman (lock) and Jasper Wiese (No. 8), while Jesse Kriel (centre) is the third back.

The Springboks will have their last training session in Toulon on Thursday before settling in at their base in Bordeaux for Sunday’s the match.

The encounter kicks off at 3 pm on Sunday and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Springbok team to face Romania: 15 – Willie le Roux, 14 – Grant Williams, 13 – Canan Moodie, 12 – André Esterhuizen, 11 – Makazole Mapimpi, 10 – Damian Willemse, 9 – Cobus Reinach, 8 – Duane Vermeulen, 7 – Kwagga Smith, 6 – Marco van Staden, 5 – Marvin Orie, 4 – Jean Kleyn, 3 – Vincent Koch, 2 – Bongi Mbonambi (capt), 1 – Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 – Deon Fourie, 17 – Steven Kitshoff, 18 – Trevor Nyakane, 19 – RG Snyman, 20 – Jasper Wiese, 21 – Jaden Hendrikse, 22 – Faf de Klerk, 23 – Jesse Kriel.