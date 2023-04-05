Bongmusa Mthembu pleads for support for development academies

By Jerry Barnes

Multiple Comrades Marathon winner Bongmusa Mthembu has strongly urged local and district municipalities to plough money back into communities by building development academies.

During the official launch of the eighth edition of the Harry Gwala District Municipality Marathon on Tuesday at Ixopo’s Soweto Hall, Mthembu strongly challenged the municipal officials and politicians not to forget about rural areas as most of the top athletes come from there.

I am very happy that the municipality’s managers, mayors, deputy mayors and all other political leaders are present today. I am also happy that some of them will be taking part in the event.

“As a proud athlete from the rural area around this district municipality, I would like to ask them to please start building sport facilities that will be used as our development academies. We can’t overlook rural areas such as Underberg, Bulwer, Donnybrook and Ixopo, because there’s a lot of talent there,” said Mthembu.

He indicated that the current leadership must not forget that the municipality has produced the likes of Willie Mtolo (former New York Marathon winner), Thobani Chagwe (former Mandela Marathon winner) and himself (three-time Comrades champ) and others.

“If you go around South Africa, you will easily discover that the majority of the best athletes are from rural areas, so why don’t we invest in the same communities …? The fact is development academies will produce future heroes and all our children will be involved in sport, instead of social ills. I mean, look at the champions and quality produced by this area and you don’t have to go far.”

The founder and the director of the race, Themba Gumede of Genius Athletics Club, said the event is scheduled for May 15 and it will be well organised and “pay athletes well”.

“We are still one of the best paying marathons in the country and with the best route,” he said. Harry Gwala District Municipality Mayor Zamo Nxumalo added that the area is always clean and safe for runners.

“The reason why most runners from all over the country always look forward to taking part in our marathon is because of the atmosphere, weather and clean air.

“Our area is not polluted, most clean air and our route goes through the peaceful stunning valley.” Meanwhile, The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) will soon host its first ever “Comrades Marathon Women’s Boot Camp” — but not in KwaZulu-Natal.

It will assist female athletes to stay in top shape and keep them “motivated and inspired” to take on The Ultimate Human Race, according to the CMA. It will take place from 8.30 am on April 22 at Holiday Inn Sandton, and the cost is R275.

Said CMA marketing and communications manager Delaine Cools: “We are excited to present the Comrades Women’s Boot Camp in Johannesburg in little more than two weeks’ time.

This is the first of its kind in the Comrades world and is bound to be a fun and exciting session for our female runners.

Each attendant will receive a limited edition Comrades Women’s Boot Camp goodie bag, breakfast and one-on-one interactions with the Comrades coach and other professionals.

Those attending are required to bring a yoga mat and towel, pointing to a coaching session with a difference.