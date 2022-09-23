Booi ready to take on the All Blacks

Sport Reporter

Experienced lock Nolusindiso Booi will lead the Springbok Women to New Zealand for her third Rugby World Cup alongside Zenay Jordaan, who also played in the 2010 and 2014 tournaments.

This is while Tayla Kinsey and Asithandile Ntoyanto will play in their second tournaments, having represented South Africa in the 2014 showpiece in England.

The remainder of the squad of 32 players selected by head coach Stanley Raubenheimer will all make their Rugby World Cup debuts in New Zealand, where the Springbok Women will face France, Fiji and England in Pool C in October.

Six players — Lerato Makua, Zintle Mpupha, Simamkele Namba, Nadine Roos, Sizophila Solontsi and Eloise Webb — represented the Springbok Women’s Sevens team at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in what can only be described as a ground-breaking year for women’s rugby in the country.

Booi said she and her fellow squad members have enjoyed the journey thus far.

“The players in the squad, and those that were part of the journey over the last four or five years, all contributed to the effort,” said the Springbok captain.

“Those who helped us qualify way back in 2019 and others that played along the way, but who are not here, we thank you for that. To my team-mates, we carry the hopes and dreams of many a young girl, but we also carry the responsibility of representing South Africa and the Springbok badge.

“That demands a standard of excellence and we are determined to deliver such a performance. Coach Raubenheimer said the selection of the squad was fairly easy as they have been building squad depth over a number of seasons. We wanted experience in the squad and depth in every position, and I am pleased to say we have achieved that.

The pandemic worked for us in that regard as it gave us an extra year to prepare — as the tournament was moved to 2022. Now we are going to New Zealand with the full knowledge that we have given ourselves the best chance possible. I feel a sense of anticipation now, thinking back to where we started and how we have grown — we are now ready to take on the best teams in the world.

“This squad travelled a wonderful journey together and we can now celebrate that by taking on the biggest teams on the biggest stage.”



Springbok Women’s squad for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand:

Props:

Sanelisiwe Charlie (EP Queens)

Babalwa Latsha (Western Province)

Monica Mazibukwana (EP Queens)

Azisa Mkiva (Western Province)

Yonela Ngxingolo (Border Ladies)

Asithandile Ntoyanto (Border Ladies)

Hookers:

Roseline Botes (Western Province)

Micke Gunter (Sharks Women)

Lindelwa Gwala (Sharks Women)

Locks:

Nolusindiso Booi (capt, Western Province)

Lerato Makua (Blue Bulls Women)

Nompumelelo Mathe (Sharks Women)

Catha Jacobs (Blue Bulls Women)

Loose Forwards:

Lusanda Dumke (Border Ladies)

Aseza Hele (Boland Dames)

Sinazo Mcatshulwa (Western Province)

Sizophila Solontsi (Sharks Women)

Utility Forward:

Rights Mkhari (Blue Bulls Women)

Scrumhalves:

Tayla Kinsey (Sharks Women)

Rumandi Potgieter (Blue Bulls Women)

Unam Tose (Border Ladies)

Flyhalves:

Libbie Janse van Rensburg (Blue Bulls Women)

Zenay Jordaan (EP Queens)

Midfielders:

Jakkie Cilliers (Blue Bulls Women)

Zintle Mpupha (Western Province)

Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border Ladies)

Chumisa Qawe (Western Province)

Outside Backs:

Nomawethu Mabenge (EP Queens)

Chuma Qawe (Western Province)

Eloise Webb (Border Ladies)

Utility Backs:

Simamkele Namba (Western Province)

Nadine Roos (Blue Bulls Women)

Match schedule (SA kick-off times):

Saturday, October 8:

3.15 am: South Africa v France

— Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, October 16:

6.45 am: South Africa v Fiji

— Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

Sunday, October 23:

6.45 am: South Africa v England

— Waitakere Stadium, Auckland.