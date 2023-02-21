Boon for rugby fans as Varsity Shield action returns

Jerry Barnes

Local passionate rugby followers of the Varsity Shield are expected to flock in to University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Peter Booysen Stadium in Pietermaritzburg when the local outfit FNB UKZN Impi take on FNB Madibaz from Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday at 7 pm.

The FNB UKZN Impi head coach Jason Oliphant told The Witness on Monday that the game is expected to attract a lot of spectators because it will be their first game at home.

Oliphant says his side are likely to surprise a lot of opponents in the new season.

We stand a good chance as we are playing at home in front of our home crowd. We assembled a good quality outfit and there’s a lot of potential in our team.

This year’s Varsity Shield is expected to be a crowd-puller after applying a lot of “precautions” a few years ago. After no tournament being held in 2020, a bio-bubble in 2021 and limited spectators in 2022, it’s finally time for action in front of full-capacity stadiums.

According to the organisers, 28 matches will be played over seven rounds every Thursday evening to determine who will advance to the playoffs.

SuperSport will broadcast one featured game live every Thursday.

There are eight teams in the 2023 tournament with former two-time champions FNB UWC and FNB Madibaz joining the competition after being relegated from the FNB Varsity Cup. The other teams are FNB CPUT, FNB UKZN Impi, FNB Rhodes and FNB TUT Vikings.

FNB, Steers and Suzuki are continuing their loyal sponsorship of the Varsity Shield where the stars of tomorrow are born.

The most recent is Kurt-Lee Arendse, who made his Springbok debut against Wales in July last year and at the time said “I never thought I would be selected for the Springboks so early in my career, so I am very grateful for the opportunity”.

Other notable Springboks who began their careers in the Varsity Shield include Trevor Nyakane, Curwin Bosch, S’bu Nkosi and Herschel Jantjies.