Boon for SA20 fans

Amid the sporting and commercial success desired by organisers of the new SA20, fans have an opportunity to become instant millionaires during the T20 League.

In the “Betway Catch a Million” competition at all 33 matches across the country, the stands are the place to be with spectators above the age of 18 who take a clean one-handed catch off a six walking away with a share of one million rand.

With some of the most explosive batters and strike-rates in T20 cricket coming out to perform in the League, fans can be certain to have many opportunities to take a life-changing catch.

Betway head of marketing, Mark Rowles, said: “As part of our title sponsorship we wanted to bring something to the fans in the stadium and are excited to be able to launch the Betway Catch a Million.

“Fan engagement is at the forefront of our business, and we hope to see all spectators get involved in this exciting campaign and win their share of R1 million. As an incentive to Betway SA account holders, their share of winnings will be doubled into their accounts. We hope all the fans get behind the teams and we are looking forward to the inaugural Betway SA20.”

The catch must be clean and not have touched anything more than the palm of the spectator (person who catches the ball).

This means that the ball cannot come off a hat, umbrella, another hand, shoulder chest, or juggled either between hands or on one hand.

Wednesday sees Durban Super Giants host Joburg Super Kings at Kings-mead, after MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals opened the competition at Newlands in the Mother City last night following an entertaining pre-show.

Australia’s Foxtel is the latest broadcast partner to take the tournament feed.

This is South Africa’s third attempt at a prestigious international T20 league, following the Global T20 League and the Mzansi Super League which, if fans dissected them, lacked the financial backing and player strength that this new version does have.

All six teams have been bought by powerful IPL franchises and SuperSport are not only the host broadcasters but also have a 30% stake in the league.

And the player rosters boast international superstars like Jason Holder, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, Kusal Mendis, Adil Rashid and Jason Roy.

Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, who will lead the Joburg Super Kings, has seen T20 leagues around the world and he is sure Cricket South Africa have hit the target this time.

“Having been around for a while, I understand the importance of this league and it is going to be great for all of South African cricket,” Du Plessis said.

CSA need this for the opportunity it will give local players to rub shoulders with the best players in the world and also to work with franchises like Chennai Super Kings and see just why they are so successful.

“To get this product to where it is now, they’ve got the best players and TV networks and sponsors from around the world. Moving forward, more international players will want to come here.

“We have an amazing country, but before the tournaments weren’t strong enough to pull the best international players in. It’s also very important that all our national team players are involved,” Du Plessis said.