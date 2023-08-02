Boost for black coaches

By Witness Reporter

A programme to “broaden and deepen the reserve” of top black coaches in the country bore fruit this week with the graduation of 11 “students” from an “elite coaching programme” run by SA Rugby (Saru).

The rugby body said the graduates completed an intensive, 18-month programme of learning, mentoring, practical sessions and testing.

Most of the coaches came from the Sharks and Western Province. But seven of the original 18 entrants fell by the wayside during the “challenging process”, according to Saru.

Rassie Erasmus, the director of rugby at Saru, congratulated the graduates on their success.

He said: “It’s not just a piece of paper that you have earned, it’s a tangible reward for a lot of hard work and effort. You have had a chance to enhance your skills in a way that most other coaches did not have. Although Saru can’t make promises, we will look at you first when there are opportunities.”

The graduates:

Etienne Fynn (Sharks)

David Manuel (Eastern Province)

Norman Jordaan (Western Province)

Phiwe Nomlomo (Sharks)

Jonathan Mokuena (Lions)

Wilbur Kraak (Western Province)

Joey Mongalo (Sharks)

Jason Oliphant (Sharks)

Hanyani Shimange (Western Province)

Franzel September (Boland)

Labeeb Levy (Western Province)