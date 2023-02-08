Boost for Dusi Canoe Marathon racers

Carl Peters

Organisers of next week’s Dusi Canoe Marathon have confirmed that there will be water releases from three dams to boost the popular river race from start to finish.

This will improve water levels and water quality for paddlers in the three-day competition from February 16 to 18.

The tough but picturesque race is again due to begin at Camps Drift in Pietermaritzburg and end at Blue Lagoon in Durban, climaxing a “Dusi season” that has included other shorter, affiliated races during the local summer.

The organisers at the KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Club, based at Camps Drift, said on Tuesday that next week’s “sports adventure” will enjoy the usual release from Henley Dam above Pietermaritzburg to ensure a good water level for the opening day.

After that, more water will be released from Nagle Dam and Inanda Dam to help paddlers on the second day and final day of racing.

Those dams are the major feeders for the Msundusi and the Umgeni rivers, and the water from them will certainly help to improve the water quality during the race, according to Steve Botha and Brad Glasspoole from the organising committee.

The releases act as “a flush through the system” and often coincide with a drop in the E.coli readings along various points on the river, which provides better conditions for paddlers.

They said that if paddlers are on the fence about entering, then they hope that the confirmation of the much-needed water releases will get them into a boat.

In addition to the water releases, there’s constant monitoring of the water quality going on, according to Botha and Glasspoole.

Race entry closes at 11.59 pm on Friday and local paddling stars are again expected to be tested by entrants from other provinces, notably Western Cape and Gauteng.

Meanwhile, as part of the Dusi season, Christie Mackenzie and Msawenkosi Mtolo showed their strong form by both winning the K1 Kindo Covers Dash and Crash and the Kayak Craft Campbell’s to Dusi Bridge races over the weekend.

The Dash and Crash is described as a dash for paddlers taking in the first part of the Dusi route as they scope out the river from the start at Camps Drift to the pool just below Mussons rapid, according to Gameplan Media.

The race is a short and sharp 8 km, and Mtolo and Christie Mackenzie proved too strong for the rest of the competition.

In the men’s race, Mtolo managed to hang on to beat Hamish Mackenzie by 13 seconds, with Jeremy Maher taking third.

Christie Mackenzie’s win in the women’s event was not one-sided as she was closely followed over the finish by Bridgitte Hartley after six seconds, with the pair ending ninth and 10th overall.

Nix Birkett took third place in the women’s race and was just 45 seconds behind Hartley, Gameplan reported.

The Dash and Crash is an important pre-Dusi race for the top paddlers as they earn important seeding points for such a short race and Team MyLife’s Mtolo has put himself in the mix following his strong results.

Following on from her win at the N3TC Drak Challenge last weekend, Christie Mackenzie leads the way in the women’s seeded batch and continues her brilliant form that she has been carrying throughout the summer season.

Sunday’s Campbell’s to Dusi Bridge provided paddlers with a good opportunity to trip the majority of the first day of the Dusi and Mackenzie claimed her third pre-Dusi victory with a dominant performance.

Mackenzie showed how strong she is with a 20-minute win over second-placed Hillary Bruss, while Birkett claimed her second consecutive third-place finish.

In the men’s race on Sunday, Mtolo claimed victory by under one minute and 20 seconds ahead of Banetsi Nkoesa, while Thabani Msia rounded out the podium positions.