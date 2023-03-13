Bothma flies SA’s flag high at Durban International Marathon

Jerry Barnes

Rain and wind during the much-publicised Durban International Marathon, which incorporated the SA Marathon Championships, did not hamper thrilling finishes on Sunday as Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana (men) and Annie Bothma (women) emerged glorious.

There was drama and gutsy performances by the athletes.

At the start, all the elite athletes clearly displayed that they were going for broke from the onset and only wanted to clock good times.

The overall winner was the Lesotho international Ramakongoana (2:10,11), while the runner-up and the first South African to cross the finishing line was the hard working and always focused Simon Sibeko (2:12,06) and in the third position was Cornelius Yego (2:13,19).

The first woman home was the South Africa’s “rose of hope”, West Province-based Bothma (2:30:31).

She was crowned national champ among the women, and Sibeko among the men.

In second place in the women’s race was Chaltu Bedo Nagasho (2:30,36) and the third position went to the experienced KwaZulu-Natal-based Jenet Mbhele (2:37,08).

The men’s section quickly formed a small leading pack which was led by one of the pacesetters, Mbuleli Mathanga, and a couple of top athletes such as Yego, Ramangoana, Simon Sibeko, Ramakongoana, Tumelo Motlagale, Rirhandzu Rhangani and Reghen Magwayi.

The leading pack stayed together for a while, but around the 24 km mark the purposeful and brave looking Ramakongoana decided to go on a solo effort and unexpectedly took the lead.

He superbly strided along and at one stage he led about 150 metres from the others.

It became clear that he was going for a win and trying to set a new course record.

Later in the race, between 10 km and 7 km to go, alone in the front Ramakongoana started to battle, his pace slowed down and kept on looking over his shoulder and checking behind.

After passing the historical Durban Golf Club and turning left at the robots to the straight before People’s Park, he motivated himself and managed to hang in strongly to finish the race as winner.

The Lesotho international said at the finishing line, running in Durban was exciting, and he enjoyed the race and the support from his coach, friends and sponsors “worked out” well for him.

The women’s race winner Bothma displayed nerves of steel from the start, bombed out like a rocket and stayed upfront alone until she won it.

Towards the end, the SA athlete was challenged by the Ethiopian athlete and the former Soweto Marathon winner Negashu, but managed to outpace her to claim first position.

Bothma said she was grateful and full of gratitude to win the marathon after being out of the game for a long time and difficult weather conditions in Durban.