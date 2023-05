By Jerry Barnes

It may sound crazy, but this one is for real. Many passionate Comrades Marathon followers, especially Pietermaritzburg residents, are asking themselves if fund-raiser, Graham Wells is really going to run this year’s race barefoot?

The chairperson of the Maritzburg Homeless Network, Caroline Holley, on Wednesday, confirmed that Wells will indeed be running the Pietermaritzburg to Durban ultra-marathon barefoot to raise funds for the homeless.

Holley says although many people are finding it difficult to believe that Wells will tackle the popular annual road-running event without shoes, it is true.

She says Wells is a man with a “big heart”, who cares about the homeless. This is not the first time he has done a barefoot Comrades, this year being his third barefoot run. “It’s a brave act,” said Holley.

The statement published by Wells said he will be running Comrades barefoot to raise funds for Run For A Roof, which is an initiative run by One Life Foundation.

My Comrades journey will start at 5.30 am in Pietermaritzburg and finish in Durban. Homelessness is a pandemic all over the world which affects so many people.

“It is a pandemic One Life Foundation is trying to solve through building a homeless shelter in Pietermaritzburg. Having worked in social housing in the United Kingdom, homelessness is something that is very close to my heart, and I also appreciate that there is a significant need for [a shelter] in Pietermaritzburg

Whilst out training in the morning, freezing cold, I am always struck by the number of homeless in our city. As we complain about the weather getting colder, imagine what it must be like living on the street, in a park or on a field?

“These are normal people, like you and me, who, for whatever reason, have found themselves in a difficult situation and, consequently, homeless. We have an opportunity to make a change. Combining efforts with One Life Foundation, we have a real opportunity to make a difference to the homeless in our city.

“One Life Foundation already does amazing work through various projects, and I truly believe with our input and their drive and determination, we can really change the face of homelessness for years to come. I’m a firm believer that running for medals doesn’t mean anything unless you have made a difference for someone else.”

Wells started running the Comrades Marathon to raise funds in 2021 and this year’s marathon will be his third. According to Holley, Wells’s campaigns are always successful and his target this year is R200000. For more details to donate please visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/graham-runs-for-a-roof