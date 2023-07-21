‘Bringing back the glory days of boxing’ to Pietermaritzburg

By Jerry Barnes

Imagine if you and your family could have a three-course meal while watching good boxing from the ringside?

Well, this is exactly what has been organised by Mvelo Boxing Promotions for next Friday, July 28, at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall.

The local boxing promoter and founder of Mvelo Boxing Promotions, Mvelo MaGcaba-Shezi, has dubbed the event “Bringing Back the Glory Days,” and it certainly promises to produce elements missing from the sport in KwaZulu-Natal, especially in Pietermaritzburg.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg rally team in Spain

Besides the star-studded line-up that will keep the fans in a state of excitement from the first to the last fight, MaGacaba-Shezi promises the event will be suffused with style, glamour, celebrity status, hospitality, passion, quality and championship spirit.

MaGcaba-Shezi said:

The history of the capital city (Pietermaritzburg) will confirm to you that this city has had passionate, regular boxing followers. Besides following the game, we also produced a lot of household names — champions at the provincial and national level. Our event will be about bringing back everything that is currently missing from boxing. The entire tournament will bring quality fights, quality feasting, quality wining-and-dining while you enjoy boxing.

The action and early bouts will kick off at 6 pm and will be live on SABC.

ALSO READ | ‘We are not going anywhere,’ says Maritzburg United boss Kadodia

The main bout will be the much-talked-about and well-publicised SA welterweight title between Prince Dlomo from Mafunze (Elandskop) and Leboho Marcus from Gauteng, and they will fight it out for 12 rounds.

Judging by some of the gossip doing the rounds, the clash between Dlomo and Marcus won’t only be a crowd-puller but will also be a bitter grudge match.

Apparently Marcus’s camp said if their boxer failed to bring back the SA title to Gauteng or lost against Dlomo, he must quit boxing and the message did not go down well with Samson “Gatsheni” Ndlovu (Dlomo’s trainer).

Ndlovu told The Witness on Thursday that his boxer was taking his training seriously and was focused and ready for the fight.

According to him, Dlomo’s task is to go out there and prove to his opponent that he is a champion.

Well, if you listen to Marcus’s comments and statements made by his stable, they are all in fact saying, if he can’t beat Dlomo, then he must forget about boxing. The message is not really [only] about quitting boxing but they are also saying they are coming here to strip him of his title.

“We are not going to [take what they say seriously]. Our preparations are going well and we are happy and ready to defend the title. The title is going nowhere and it’s going to stay in uMgungundlovu District for many years ,”said Ndlovu.

ALSO READ | Drug-free Comrades race hailed

The tournament is made up of 10 bouts.

The main supporting fight will be between Njabulo Buthelezi and Nkosingiphile Sibisi, both from uThukela.

The entry fee will be R100 (general sitting), R200 for the ringside and R350 for VIPs’ dine/boxing tickets.