Budaza and Rapulana shine for Tuskers

By Carl Peters

Lanky Mbumelelo Budaza shone with the ball and diminutive Kagiso Rapulana excelled with the bat as the Tuskers made a great start to top-flight cricket in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

The newly-promoted team from the KZN Inland Cricket Union restricted the Lions to just 89 runs from 31 overs in their One-Day Cup encounter at a sun-baked City Oval, with Budaza claiming four wickets from outstanding bowling.

The home side, who had won the toss and chose to bowl, then responded with 90/1 from under 23 overs for a smashing, nine-wicket victory on their debut in Division One of South African cricket’s set-up.

Their skipper, Michael Erlank, was visibly thrilled with the day’s proceedings and said it resulted from hard work.

We pride ourselves on being a tight-knit unit, so we try to get everybody involved. We understood the conditions today and exploited them well. We kept things as simple as possible.

Grahamstown-born Baduza took 4/18 off 6.4 overs from the Duzi End of the ground and was a big part of an all-round bowling performance by the hosts that produced an average of one wicket per three overs.

Keith Dudgeon chipped in with 2/21 from eight overs, and Thando Ntini registered 2/24 from seven overs, while Rapulana produced a sensational run-out of Lions batter Mitchell van Buuren to leave the visitors from Egoli reeling on 41/4 after 14 overs in the scorching Midlands heat.

Dudgeon will also be happy with bowling three maiden overs on the day.

For the Lions, opener Ryan Rickleton top scored with 31 runs off 50 balls, which included four shots to the boundary as part of his strike rate of 62.

Rickelton tried hard to keep the innings together, but the next-best Lions batters scored only 13 runs each, Bjorn Fortuin off 28 balls and Malusi Siboto off 26 balls low down the order.

The Tuskers’ batting got off to a calm start as a breeze picked up over the ground.

Rapulana went on to score 29 runs not out from 65 balls, knocking the winning runs in a shot to the boundary in the 31st over.

The Tuskers’ wicketkeeper-batter Dilivio Ridgaard matched Rapulana’s output of 29 runs, getting his tally from just 38 balls, while Tian Koekemoer finished on 22 runs not out next to Rapulana.

Tshepo Moreki took Ridgaard’s wicket in a “caught and bowled” situation in the 12th over of the Tuskers’ innings when the hosts were sitting on 41 runs. But Rapulana and Koekemoer took the Tuskers to victory in a steady fashion.

The Tuskers drew a modest crowd, which mainly comprised school pupils from cricket hubs in and around Pietermaritzburg, but that was more or less expected because the fixture was a day game on a workday.

Having live television coverage was probably another setback at the turnstiles on the day.

The Tuskers’ next match is due to take place on October 4, away to Western Province, while the Dolphins will host the Dragons in Durban on Friday in the same competition.