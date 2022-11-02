Busy week for SA golfers with no shortage of events to participate in

Carl Peters

Widespread “action centres” for South African golfers this week include rarely-frequented Rabat in Morocco, stunning St Francis Links in the Eastern Cape and magnificent Mayakoba in Mexico.

Several “Saffers” have signed up to play in the “International Series Morocco” at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat from tomorrow until Sunday, before moving on to the “International Series Egypt” next week at Madinaty Golf Club in colossal Cairo.

They include Jaco Ahlers, Jordan Duminy, Keith Horne, Mathiam Keyser, Tristen Strydom and Ian Snyman. These men will be eyeing a share of a prize purse worth $1,5 million (roughly R27 million) in the exotic tournament in Morocco’s administrative capital.

Interestingly, the “International Series” is formally linked to the breakaway LIV Golf “to invigorate the game in Asia and the Middle East”, according to the Asian Tour.

The series forms part of an expansion by the organisation, which completes its season in December, and has visited Korea and Thailand among other spots.

The Sunshine Tour, meanwhile, is staging its PGA Championship in St Francis Bay from Wednesday and the prize fund there is R1,2 million.

For certain players and administrators, it will serve as a warm-up for the “big one” of the domestic game, the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City next week.

The field at St Francis Links includes plenty of African and European hopefuls, as well as Chile’s Matias Calderon.

On the U.S. PGA, the WWT Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club in tourist-friendly Mayakoba, near Cancun, was established in 2007 as the first PGA event in Mexico this century.

The desirable development at Mayakoba is said to have the Caribbean Sea on one side and lagoons, canals and mangrove forests on the other.

PGA-certified South Africans who will be chasing a share of the $8,2 million (R150 million) purse there are Garrick Higgo, Dean Burmester, Dylan Frittelli, MJ Daffue and Erik van Rooyen.