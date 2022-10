Carl Peters

Bangkok, Benoni, Las Vegas and Madrid are among the “hot spots” for South Africa’s top golfers this week as the breakaway Liv circuit bumps up the action.

The biggest sub-group of leading “Saffers” will typically tee off in the European Tour’s Open de España at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in the Spanish capital on Thursday.

The prize fund is €1,75 million (roughly R30 million) for this national open championship of the Iberian state, and the many South African hopefuls in its field include George Coetzee, Hennie du Plessis, Thriston Lawrence, Zander Lombard, Wilco Nienaber and Brandon Stone.

Prize purse is $8 million (R144 million)

Another high-level tournament getting going on Thursday is the U.S. PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prize purse is $8 million (R144 million) and there are five South Africans in the mix.

They are Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dean Burmester, MJ Daffue, Dylan Frittelli and Garrick Higgo, all still aligned to the American circuit after some of their compatriots jumped ship to the more lucrative Liv set-up earlier this year.

The latest Liv tournament opens in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, and the day also features the start of the Sunshine Tour’s new Fortress Invitational at Ebotse Golf and Country Estate in Benoni.

Both tournaments only feature 54 holes, although the Liv event’s prize fund is a staggering $20million (R356 million).

Its line-up features four South Africans — Branden Grace, Shaun Norris, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

The Fortress Invitational is a semi-professional affair for home-based players and has a purse of R1,5 million.

The Sunshine Tour added the competition to its already solid schedule for 2022 to hand players a further opportunity to boost their careers.

The three-day, televised tournament is bankrolled by Fortress Real Estate and is expected to draw a satisfactory field of youth and experience, including established Sunshine Tour stars Jaco van Zyl, Neil Schietekat, Jean Hugo, Jaco Ahlers and Hennie Otto.