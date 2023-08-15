Busy weekend for St Charles College’s Saints

By Rowan Irons

This weekend saw a multitude of events and fixtures taking place at St Charles College.

In total, there were over 1 000 young sportsmen from across the province taking part in rugby 7s, football, cricket and tennis.

The Saints teams performed very well with strong nominations coming in for the principal’s “team of the week” award. These included the U16A football team, who turned over a tough defeat earlier in the term against Michaelhouse, to beating the same opposition at home 3-2 on Saturday.

The senior school fourth team tennis also received commendation for their clean sweep against neighbours Maritzburg College, while the first team sevens boys made their third cup final in as many tournaments so far this season.

Rugby 7s

The inaugural Saints Sevens Rugby Tournament featured 24 teams across two age groups, and the Saints first team head coach, Dirk de Beer, reported on the performances as follows:

Saints first team sevens rugby made us proud once again this week.

First up on a wet field at 8.40 am was Kearsney College. Okuhle Peti opened the scoring for the day with a long-distance try, intercepting the ball on our own 22 m line. This was the spark that ignited the team and by the end of the game, the Blue and Gold won 26-0.

The second game was against Michaelhouse Bs and was a good result, 47-7 to the Saints. We met Clif-ton in the quarter-finals and by now the Saints were playing very good rugby, the final score was 47-5 to the home team.

The semi-final was against Durban High School. The Saints started well and were leading 14-0 by halftime. DHS responded with a big second half effort and the teams exchanged tries, and with 21 points all and very little time left on the clock, the Blue and Gold managed to clinch the game with an excellent try. The final score was Saints 28 and DHS 21.

In the final game of the day, the Cup Final, Saints played against Westville. They did not forget the previous final in Durban at the start of the season, where they won the Cup Final by one try. Westville was on top form, and in a highly competitive game, they managed to turn the tables on the Saints, winning 28-17.

Football

The return fixture against Michaelhouse was hosted by St Charles College, on a hot dry day.

The home team was quick out of the blocks in front of a big home crowd, as they moved the ball with precision and a high tempo. This created many opportunities which were not capitalised on in front of goals.

Against the run of play, Michaelhouse went 1-0 up through a miscommunication in the St Charles College back four.

The boys in Blue and Gold struck back within five minutes, with a well-worked move down the right-hand side and a very cool finish from striker Avela Mncube.

In the second half, Michaelhouse came into the game and created more opportunities. Despite opportunities both ends, neither team could score in the second half and the match ended at 1-1.

• Rowan Irons is the head of sport at St Charles College.