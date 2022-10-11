Call for change in attitude towards women footballers

Jerry Barnes

Local women’s soccer can reach greater heights if the community’s perception and attitude towards it changes, according to those in the know.

Zinhle “Madam” Ngcobo says a lot of players are hesitant to join local teams because of “unfair” treatment they face in and around their communities.

Ngcobo is the local women’s soccer co-ordinator, chairperson of Msunduzi Local Football Association and an executive member of Safa uMgungundlovu.

Ngcobo said, unfortunately, girls playing football are subjected to a lot of abuse in local communities and this hinders football development.

Once you start playing soccer, all of a sudden the attitude towards you changes, unfairly. There are parents out there who still refuse to allow their girls to play soccer because they still believe that their place is in the kitchen, or they risk being called lesbians

The public really need to change the perception about girls who play soccer.

The fact is that there are a lot of challenges out there and gender-based violence (GBV) is faced by our girls everyday.

Ngcobo strongly feels the majority of local players are very talented, dedicated and disciplined, as was witnessed recently during the Safa uMgungundlovu Regional Women’s play-offs, where some quality soccer was really on display.

The overall winners were Dlala Ntombazane after they walloped Future Stars 8-0 in the final. They will represent the region in the provincial playoffs in Durban from October 22.

Meanwhile, Safa uMgungundlovu regional executive officer, Makhetha Mzimela, has confirmed that seven local players were selected to attend trials for the Under-17 National team, and five were successful.

The successful ones were Olwethu Sosibo, Asanda Mchunu, Samkelo Gwamanda, Fanele Madonsela and Nobahle Mdelwa.