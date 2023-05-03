Call to back women’s 2027 World Cup bid

By Jerry Barnes

The SA Football Association (Safa) is trusting local football associations (LFAs) around the country to drum up support for the country’s bid for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Safa believe that if LFAs fully concentrate, re-organise and improve the focus on women’s soccer, the bid may well become a reality and possibly send a positive message beyond our borders.

Safa uMgungundlovu Regional executive officer (REO) Makhetha Mzimela, who recently attended a national workshop organised by Safa, said it provided a clear picture about the 2027 World Cup event, women’s soccer, development academies and LFAs.

Although the entire workshop covered a lot of things about local soccer, the focus was mainly about the 2027 World Cup Bid and Women’s soccer …

Mzimela told The Witness that the national body’s presentation during the workshop was “pure class, outstanding and just out of this World”. He also predicted that South Africa stands a good chance to host another World Cup in 2027 because Safa were doing a great job in marketing and publicising the campaign.

“I was really blown away and impressed by everything. Personally, I see our country hosting the 2027 Women’s World Cup.” Long-serving Pietermaritzburg-based Safa executive Poobie Govindasamy also predicted on Tuesday that SA is expected to win the 2027 bid.

He said people must understand that the 2010 World Cup infrastructure is still in place and will add some wait. Meanwhile, Safa uMgungundlovu recently hosted the Women’s Pre-Season tournament and attracted 20 teams from all seven LFAs under the Regional structure.

The overall winners were Future Stars from uMshwathi Municipality and the runners- up were the UKZN (Musnduzi)