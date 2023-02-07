Call to ‘re-introduce’ physical education teachers to revive athletics in schools

Jerry Barnes

Recently, the high-profile and star-studded 2023 Maxed Elite Running Club was officially launched and, of 15 athletes involved, three are from the greater Pietermaritzburg area.

But according to two respected local coaches, Xolani Mabhida and Martin Ngwenya, who is also the manager of Maxed Elite Club, this number is low and displays a “wrong perception” about local athletics.

They both claim that the current situation of athletics is also sending a strong message to local schools, especially in the townships.

Ngwenya says being a member of the Maxed Elite Running Club is seen as a “golden chance and a ticket” to success by most athletes around the country, and his club always go “all out” to unearth new talent, but the shortage of powerful athletes locally is concerning.

This is really a big concern, disappointing and sending a wrong picture about local athletics. But again, on the other side I am very happy because this will maybe send a strong message to the Department of Education. I mean, if they want to keep sports alive at the schools, they need to bring back physical education (PE) teachers and this is very sad.

Ngwenya said many years ago popular athletics clubs recruited the likes of Jabulani Mnikathi, the late Eric Biyase, Eric Jili, Sbonelo Duma, Thobile Ngwane from local schools and others because teachers had a “passion” for sport and doing sport was compulsory.

We had many athletes that represented us at the provincial and national level that came from the schools in Edendale, Imbali, Sweetwaters, Caluza, Pata, Mpumuza, Gezubuso and Elandskop. Nowadays, we hardly get any — and let’s ask ourselves why.

Mabhida also feels the PE teachers need to be “re-introduced” to the current education system to revive athletics into schools.