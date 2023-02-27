Capital City Marathon a success

Jerry Barnes

Apart from competitive athletes, Sunday’s successful Capital City Marathon attracted couples, families, friends and colleagues from government departments and city businesses, who all hit the streets of Pietermaritzburg for the city’s annual road race.

While many competitive participants belonged to local athletic clubs from around the city, the race attracted runners from all over the province, some from as far afield as Vryheid, Newcastle, Ladysmith, as well as Durban, Umlazi and KwaMashu.

While there were many officially licenced runners, many participants told The Witness they had entered “for fun” and to “keep fit” as part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Some of the city’s old and historical townships, such as Sobantu, Imbali, Ashdown, Caluza, Dambuza and Edendale, were also well represented at the race.

Simo Mkhize from Pietermaritzburg told The Witness she came with her four friends “to have fun on the road and to keep fit”.

She added that running is a good way for women to stay in shape.

I came with all my friends to take part in the event because keeping fit is our hobby.

We are also very happy to have an event like this in our city.

We are not here to win prizes or to chase times, but during the race we have fun, laugh and meet new friends. Sport is about health, fitness, fun and networking. We really had a good time and we will be back next year.

A local businessman from Allandale, who asked to remain anonymous, said the event was well-organised and also praised the organisers, sponsors and athletes for coming out in “decent” numbers.

Everything about the race was good; the route, water tables and the organisers.

However, his only criticism was that starting the race at 5 am, meant it was still dark, and some of the streetlights weren’t working.

The potholes also troubled the runners. Next time, our local municipality must make sure that all the streetlights and potholes are sorted.

Minenhle Madondo said that, on the route, she really had a great run with her friends.

We normally take part in local running events, not to compete but just to see if we can all finish the 21,1 km run and we did!

We will be back next year.

The winner of the male section of the marathon (42,2 km) was Sinethemba Ntshangase, finishing with a time of 02:22:32.

In the women’s race, Msawenkosi Nsibande finished first, with a time of 02:55:40.

The race started at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and the finish line was at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium.