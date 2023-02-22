Capital City Marathon gaining momentum

Jerry Barnes

Traditionally, if an organisation is hosting a sporting event in and around Pietermaritzburg and has a related banner displayed or hanging in front of the City Hall, it means that it has good status and is popular.

The Capital City Marathon currently has a huge banner hanging at the historically prominent spot and is attracting a lot of “onlookers” driving along Chief Albert Luthuli Road or passing by the City Hall.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg running club in a fix after botched marathon

The annual marathon takes place early on Sunday and is expected to bring the City of Choice to a “standstill”, with road runners expected from all over the province to participate in the race.

Race director

According to the race director, who also happens to be the president of the provincial governing body for athletics, Steve Mkasi, his race committee have gone “all out” to make the race one of the best and to produce good results.

Mkasi strongly indicated that this year their “top priority” will be around security and looking after the athletes in the best possible way. READ MORE Strong winds cause damage in KZN municipalities

He agreed that during the Capital City Marathon last year there were a couple of issues about security and safety at the finish voiced by athletes.

He also said that the race is well supported by local corporates and medical institutes.

Our main aim for this race is to be top class, warmly accommodate, and properly look after our customers and supporters of the event, the athletes.

We want to make sure that during the race they are not worried about the safety of their vehicles and personal items. So, all in all, our main and first priority is based around the wellbeing of the runners, security and safety around the event.

We are proud to say that we have received a lot of support for our water tables from around the city.

“The likes of Coca-Cola, Shell Garage, Emerald Motors, Royal Hospital, Eden Garden Hospital, Sizundawo Engineering, Community Chest, Orange Grove, Mi7 and others will be manning tables. We are really very grateful for this support displayed by a lot of companies around Pietermaritzburg,” said Mkasi.

Runners expected

A field of about 3 000 runners is set to take part.

“Judging by the current entries, the event will be huge and our target is 3 000 athletes,” said Mkasi.

He said the entries are still open and athletes are encouraged to enter online (www.webtickets.co.za) or at any Pick n Pay store.

ALSO READ | Comrades Marathon roadshows to ‘motivate and empower’ runners

For more details, clubs can contact Mkasi or Mafika Dlamini on 082 298 1873 or info@capitalcity42.co.za and racedirector@capitalcity42.co.za.

The start will be at 5 am on Sunday outside the City Hall and the finish is at the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium.