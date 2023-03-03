Capital City Marathon organisers apologise for potholes in Pietermaritzburg

Jerry Barnes

The organisers of last Sunday’s Capital City Marathon on Thursday issued a formal apology to athletes who took part in the event, but strongly indicated that they are “bitter and very unhappy” about Msunduzi Municipality.

According to the local organising committee (Loc) of the race, they were all happy that the event went ahead as planned, but it also taught them a couple of lessons.

They strongly feel that although most of the participants were very happy about the race and confirmed being back in 2024, the poor conditions of Pietermaritzburg’s streets were obviously mentioned “many times” by athletes.

The chairperson of the race and KwaZulu-Natal Athletics president, Steve Mkasi, yesterday confirmed to The Witness that “personally” he was not happy and that his Loc would be asking for “an urgent” meeting with the Msunduzi Municipality so that the issues that affected the event can be “openly discussed”.

Mkasi said Msunduzi needs to be clear and indicate if they are still interested in hosting the marathon next year.

We all need to sit around the table with Msunduzi Municipality and iron out all the issues about the race. We are currently not happy at all and they really need to come to the party or buy into the idea of the event. We just can’t have runners complaining about the potholes or streetlights every year. The fact is that the poor conditions of Pietermaritzburg’s streets badly affected the runners and they bitterly complained about it. So the local municipality must play a role here.

Mkasi also claimed that in 2021 the event lost about R1,8 million and about R3 million this year.

We just can’t be running at a loss every year. The event needs to start becoming a profitable one. The 2023 edition of the Capital City Marathon presented organisers with a steep learning curve. While the race was staged on Sunday as planned, the local organising committee cannot shy away from the challenges experienced on race day. This is a formal apology to athletes given the poor state of roads in Pietermaritzburg as well as a lapse in efforts from our marshals. It is our endeavour to present world-class conditions to our athletes, but after carefully taking into account the circumstances, this was certainly not the case.

Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, who is also the chairperson of the Infrastructure Services Portfolio Committee, was not available for comment.

The Witness also contacted the official spokesperson of the Msunduzi, Ntobeko Ngcobo, who asked that the queries be sent to her via WhatsApp, but she did not respond by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, Mkasi confirmed that the preparations for the Durban International Marathon are going “well and smooth” and that a good turnout is expected.

The third edition of the race on March 12 is set to attract a field of 10 000 runners. The race also doubles up as the SA Marathon Championships.