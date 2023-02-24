All set for Capital City Marathon

Jerry Barnes

Athletes who are interested in running Sunday’s Capital City Marathon in Pietermaritzburg can still enter between Friday and Saturday.

The organising committee of the event has opened a temporary office at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium, next to Harry Gwala Stadium, to take entries from 9 am to 4 pm.

Race director and the president of KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) Steve Mkasi said on Thursday that a good working relationship with Msunduzi Municipality has made the “pop-up office” possible to boost the race.

I would like to praise Msunduzi Municipality for the spirit of brotherhood it has displayed in working with us. Most of the things we needed were made easier to get by the municipality. We are really very grateful and appreciate all their help, support and guidance. The fact is that it’s totally impossible to host a road running event without involving the municipality.

Mkasi said the race attracted about 2 000 runners last year and their target for Sunday’s race is 3 000.

The numbers are growing every hour and every day. We are very excited and just can’t wait for Sunday. Our target is 3 000 runners and I can assure you that we will get there.

The former runner and the current manager of Maxed Elite Athletes KZN, Martin Ngwenya, said it was encouraging that most of the athletes that were in the top 10 last year will be back again to “fight it out” and likely to better their times.

It’s going to be an exciting one and I know that the athletes on Sunday will be able to clock better times. Also we will be able again to see the KZN top athletes like Mkhuliseni Dlamini, Bonang Mahase, Thobani Chagu, Phumlani Dlamini, Sphesihle Nene and Phalang Mosia, just to count a few, fighting for top honours in the leading pack.

The marathon starts at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5 am on Sunday. The event also has half-marathon and 10km offerings.