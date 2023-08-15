‘Catch a R100K’ competition to please fans at Kingsmead

By Witness Reporter

For the three-match T20 International series between the Proteas and Australia at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium from August 30, there is going to be “Catch a R100K” competition for spectators.

This forms part of Kingsmead celebrating 100 years since the first Test match was played at the iconic venue.

To give fans “a piece of the celebrations”, said organisers, they have the chance to win R100 000 for each clean, one-handed catch taken in the stands during the series.

Hollywoodbets’ Brand and Communications manager, Devin Heffer, said in a statement: “We absolutely love the idea of making every visit to the ground an experience and one that is filled with opportunity and fun!

The Catch A R100k initiative is great incentive for any fan to buy their tickets for the KFC T20 International Series today, where not only do they get to witness world-class action between the Proteas and Australia, but they could walk away with a life-changing prize!

The chief executive of the KZN Cricket Union, Heinrich Strydom, is urging fans to get their tickets as quickly as possible as the international cricket bug bites.

