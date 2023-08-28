Celebration as Pietermaritzburg-based Tuskers join elite league

By Jerry Barnes

History was made on Saturday at the iconic Pietermaritzburg Oval when the national cricket governing body, Cricket South Africa (CSA), welcomed Pietermaritzburg’s very own AET Tuskers to the elite league.

The event attracted CSA national administrators, sponsors, politicians, media houses and household names in provincial cricket.

At the official launch of the men’s new cricket season, the newly-promoted AET Tuskers were welcomed to the elite league (Division 1).

Their is expected to improve the local tourism and economy in a number of ways.

The promotion also means that the local side are now in the same league with the Dolphins and other giants from other provinces.

It also means that many high-profile games will be staged at the Oval, attracting tourists to the City of Choice.

Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said it was encouraging to see the local team climbing the ladder of success in the game, which has economic and tourism spin-offs.

Thebolla praised the Tuskers’ management, technical bench and KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket CEO Jason Sathiaseelan for working together to make sure that the local outfit were successful.

The mayor said it must be remembered that the Tuskers’ promotion is a big step for the city and they need support from local cricket followers and the businesses sector.

Tuskers’ promotion is not only just good news in terms of putting Pietermaritzburg on the national map, but it will bring a lot of [economic opportunities] to the city.

“Tuskers at the Oval will be hosting many First Division fixtures, both national and international games. People will be travelling to Pietermaritzburg, spending their money around here and staying over.

Games at the Oval will make the local business boom, improving the economy and tourism sector. Also, there’s something special about the Oval — it’s our special tree in the field of play. Our lovely tree always attracts the international audience and we love it.

CSA director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said he believes domestic cricket in the country is on the right track.

“Obviously, part of the main reason why we’re here is also to congratulate the AET Tuskers for being the first team to be promoted,” said Nkwe.

“It has [brought] a lot more competition. And moving forward, I can just foresee that it’s going to have long term benefits because that competitive edge is something we’ve been missing.

“From the beginning of the season right through to the end we’ve seen many highlights, especially last season. So, I would like to also congratulate the team and also celebrate the oval.”

This year marks 135 years of Oval’s existence, a true essence of hometown pride and glory.

Sathiaseelan told The Witness that Tuskers’ promotions will change the local cricket and provincial landscape.