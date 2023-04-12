Chagwe to go all out at Two Oceans

By Jerry Barnes

Former Mandela Marathon winner and one of the ambassadors of the Harry Gwala District Municipality, Thobani Chagwe says he will be taking part in Cape Town’s Two Oceans, but not the Comrades Marathon this year.

Chagwe, from Underberg, told The Witness that this year he spent a lot of time training with his friend and “homeboy” Bongmusa Mthembu.

He said training with the experienced and multiple Comrades Marathon winner has made him look at road running in a different light.

“I am very lucky and blessed to be training with Mthembu this year. His technical knowledge, education and tips are just out of this world. I learn new things from him every day and advice from him as a champion is just amazing and for keeps.

He is a professional sportsman, very serious, careful and conducts himself as a real champion, on and off the road READ MORE Bongmusa Mthembu pleads for support for development academies

Chagwe said he decided not to officially take part in the forthcoming Comrades Marathon but instead concentrate seriously on the Two Oceans scheduled for April 15 after taking Mthebu’s advice. “So it means all my training this year was based around the Two Oceans.

“Mthembu made me feel like a winner too and I can tell you that I will be going to Cape Town to compete for honours, not just to add numbers. I am positive about everything and I already made peace with not competing in this year’s Comrades Marathon.”

Mthembu confirmed to The Witness that he “personally and officially” advised Chagwe not to take part in this year’s Maritzburg to Durban annual ultra marathon. “Yes I convinced him not to take part in the Comrades Marathon for a couple of reasons.

Although I can’t reveal the reasons openly because they are mostly based on technical matters and is still an ongoing project, the fact is age is still on his side and he should not be rushing things.

“Even if he decides to run it two or five years from now, the road race called Comrades Marathon will still be there and so there’s enough time for him,” said Mthembu.

Chagwe also indicated to The Witness that his followers must not be “surprised or confused” if they see him at the start of the Comrades Marathon on June 11 because he may enter as a pacesetter.