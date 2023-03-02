‘Future looks good’ for Pietermaritzburg chess scene

Jerry Barnes

Although chess might not be very popular, it is alive and kicking around Pietermaritzburg.

Judging by recent activities and events held around the city and outlying areas, the game is growing and, according to the KwaZulu-Natal Chess Association president, Lindokuhle Ngubane, more and more local schools are joining local leagues and clubs.

We are very excited and proud to see more children from local schools becoming affiliates of local structures. They mostly play league games and tournaments that are always well attended.

He told The Witness that his organisation is currently going around local municipalities hosting workshops and encouraging children to come “on board”, with the most recent one at Mkhambathini Municipality.

Currently we are going around staging workshops with all seven local municipalities under uMgungundlovu District. During the workshops, we teach the basics of chess and encourage children [from under-13s] to join. The results are encouraging and really looking good for the future.

Ngubane said parents should encourage their children to play chess because there are a lot of benefits.

Chess develops logic, critical thinking, creativity, increases concentration/ memory, develops problem-solving skills, improves reading skills, teaches planning skills and and foresight.

The uMgungundlovu District Chess Association secretary Nomasonto Nxumalo also confirmed to The Witness that recent results and achievements are “predicting” a bright future, because some local schools or children are now regular winners in competitions.

We all know that schools such as Maritzburg College, St Charles and others are well established or started a long time ago to play chess. But I must strongly point out that other local schools from disadvantaged areas like Ikusasa Elihle High School, Nsikayethu High School, Ndabenhle Primary Schools, Ndaleni High School and Edendale Technical High Schools have regular players and are really making strides in the game. In fact, one the schools from Richmond, Ndaleni, has become so good in chess that at one stage they were represented at the provincial and national level.

The next league games will be held at 9 am on Saturday at Maritzburg College.

Schools interested in joining the local chess association are urged to contact Nxumalo on 079 500 1732 or the uMgungundlovu District Chess Association’s Bheki Majoro.