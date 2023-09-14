CMA confirms up run for Comrades, finish line to be decided

By Jerry Barnes

The finish venue for next year’s Comrades Marathon in Pietermaritzburg is yet to be decided.

Early this month the Comrades Marathon Association board (CMA) officially confirmed that next year’s Comrades Marathon will be an up run, from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, however, it did not confirm the official venue for the finish.

It could be at the Scottsville Racecourse, Harry Gwala Stadium or Msunduzi Athletics Stadium.

On Wednesday, when CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo was asked where the finish will be, he said that it is still being decided.

Ngcobo said that the CMA is expected to make announcements in November during the official 2024 Comrades Marathon launch.

“I can’t really say where our finishing point is, but the big announcements — the new slogan, the finishing venue and other related details — will definitely be unveiled during the official 2024 Comrades Marathon launch in November, at Comrades House,” said Ngcobo.