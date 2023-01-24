Coach Powell eager for Sharks to pick up the pace

Carl Peters

European clubs, cities and climates promise to become more familiar to the Sharks as part of South African rugby “invades” Europe.

Shuttling between the domestic summer and European winter happens to be incorporated in the challenge faced by coach Neil Powell’s men in terms of their competing in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup these days.

In contrast to the current heatwave in KwaZulu-Natal for sure, Powell’s side will play their second consecutive match in much cooler conditions in Britain this week.

They are preparing to face Edinburgh in the URC in the Scottish capital on Saturday, following the weekend’s 39-29 loss to Harlequins in the Champions Cup in London.

The result in the English capital and financial hub on Saturday did not turn out to be very harmful, though, as skipper Siya Kolisi and company secured a home match in the knockout phase of the Champions Cup against Munster of Ireland in March.

That after they had already booked a place in the playoffs phase of the competition by winning the previous three pool games.

In fact, European coaches have already started whispering about a kind of South African rugby storm hitting their game in light of all five competing sides from this country having qualified for either the Champions Cup or lower-tier Challenge Cup playoffs.

Add to that the fact that the Stormers won the URC last season and the Bulls were runners-up.

Along with the Sharks getting to host Munster in Durban, the Stormers will entertain Harlequins in Cape Town and the Bulls visit Toulouse in France in the next round of the Heineken-sponsored Champions Cup.

In the Challenge Cup, the Lions welcome Racing 92 to Johannesburg and the Cheetahs travel to another French team in Toulon.

However, the Sharks’ Powell will likely be feeling a great need for his men to pick up pace in the URC this week, because they have lagged in that competition this season.

Their current position in the middle of the standings, with a whopping 27-point deficit to log-leading Leinster of Ireland, is not what they or their fans would have expected before the season began.

This means that a win over Edinburgh this coming weekend is a must for them regardless of the playing conditions they come across, and despite the possibility of several of their stars needing to be dropped because the Springboks start “resting protocols” this week.