College boys end final hockey and rugby fixtures in style

By Sally Upfold

Maritzburg College’s hockey and rugby teams travelled to Glenwood for the last fixtures of the season, while the soccer teams faced Hillcrest High at home.

College’s golfers, cyclists, canoeists and squash players were also in action with some good results.

Hockey

College’s hockey teams waited until their last fixtures to post the best results of the season — winning all nine of their matches.

A number of the wins were with large goal differences and saw College secure 54 goals for and only 3 against — a 51 goal point difference!

In the 1st XI match, coach Kyle Emerson says the final game of the season is always an emotional one, no more so than for the matric boys in the team.

The objective and focus was to ensure the game was about the 16 boys wearing the first XI shirt, not any individual but rather on the team getting the job done.

A very good result at 6-1 to College to close off the season!

Rugby

College fielded 20 rugby teams against Glenwood, winning 15 of their matches, drawing two and losing three.

In the first XV match, coach Tim Orchard says both sides entered the match looking to end off their respective seasons with a win.

Maritzburg College were looking to claim a win away from home and their first “double” against their foes from the Berea, whilst Glenwood were looking to redeem themselves after their unexpected loss against Rustenburg the previous weekend.

The match started off with Glenwood having the lion’s share of possession as College battled to get out of their own half due to a combination of a stiff breeze and flagrancy with ball in hand.

It took 15 minutes for the first points to be scored in the match and the way it was scored must have sent shivers down the spine of the Glenwood coaching staff.

After Glenwood gave away a soft penalty, College opted for the lineout to give their dominant maul a chance to have an impact on the game.

The resulting maul rumbled on for twenty metres leaving Glenwood defenders in its wake with the end result being hooker Elbie Mouton diving over the try line to score College’s first points of the game.

Later a College defender was caught flatfooted by the Glenwood attack, allowing a Glenwood player an opportunity to slice through the College defence and score under the uprights to level the score at 7-7.

Both sides went into halftime looking for ways to score.

The second half started off in a very lively fashion as Glenwood were gifted a try straight away as the bounce of the ball went their way, allowing them to put the score at 12-7. It took College eight agonising minutes before they could respond with a try of their own.

From a scrum just inside the Glenwood half, College used the blindside wisely releasing Langelihle Makhathini to score a wonderful try and take College back into the lead at 14-12.

The excitement continued at both ends, but with time nearly up, Maritzburg College hearts were once again shattered by their foes from Glenwood, who took advantage of a sluggish defense to find space on the right-hand side and race away to win the game 24-27.

Soccer

Five College teams took on Hillcrest High at the weekend, with all the matches played at home.

There were good wins for four of the teams, and in particular the U14A side.

The first XI won 1-0.

Squash

College’s 1st squash team took part in the SA Top-schools’ squash tournament, finishing in eighth position and essentially ending the year as the eighth best schools’ squash team in the country.

Canoeing

Eight College paddlers participated in the School’s K1 River championships on the Tugela River over the weekend. There were top three positions for three of the boys in their age catergories.

Cycling

The second of KZN Interschool Cycling Series was held at Fulton School, with 12 College cyclists competing, four placing in the top five in their respective age categories.

Golf

Congratulations to College’s L Akerman and J Truter, who were selected for the KZN A Schools golf team.

Table Tennis

Congratulations to S Redlinghuis and T Royappen, who have been selected to represent uMgungundlovu at the SA Table Tennis Junior Champs in October.

• Sally Upfold is the marketing director of Maritzburg College.