College boys put to the test

This weekend saw Maritzburg College’s first XI soccer team take on Durban High School (DHS) to defend the Raw Cup, but unfortunately lost the match 0-1.

College’s canoeists secured top places at the Upper Umgeni Jock Classens 16 km race.

The U15 and U17 rugby sevens teams travelled to Glenwood to play in their first tournament, and the College’s shooting team competed in the next league, securing excellent results.

Rugby 7s

For their first tournament of the year, College’s U15 7s team won four of their five matches and finished in third place overall.

In the early rounds they beat Kearsney 41-5, DHS 22-17 and Northwood 33-0.

In the semi-final, they lost to Westville, before playing against Glenwood in the plate final and winning 29-24.

The College U17 7s team had a more difficult tournament.

They lost to Glenwood and Northwood but beat Kearsney, and in the bowl semi-final, they lost again to Northwood 19-24.

Soccer

Five College teams took on DHS on the weekend, with the first team contesting the Raw Cup.

The game was a hard-fought battle between two well-matched teams, with DHS scoring a late goal to reclaim the Raw Cup.

U14A lost 0-1

U15A drew 1-1

U16A won 4-2

The U15 soccer team competed in the Knockout Tournament at Howick High School at the weekend, finishing in second place.

vs Carter won 2-0

vs New Forrest won 2-0

vs Northwood 0-0 (5-4 on penalties)

vs Westville lost 1-2 (Final)

Shooting

College’s shooting team competed in League 6 and secured some excellent results, and a number of top-five positions.

U20 Sporter 10 m

2nd: J Kauffman

3rd: J Martin

5th: Z Desebrook

20 Sporter 3P

2nd: J Kauffman

4th: Z Desebrook

U16 Sporter 3P

2nd: N Naidoo

3rd: W Parker

4th: W van Dyk

5th: M Naidoo

6th: P Khumalo

U16 Sporter 10 m

2nd: N Naidoo

4th: M Naidoo

5th: W Parker

6th: W van Dyk

7th: P Khumalo

Canoeing

Three College canoeists took part in the Supa Quick Upper Umgeni Jock Claasens 16 km race over the weekend.

Keegan Vogt placed first in the U16 category, while Matthew Rawson won the U14 category, with Josh Wortmann in second place. Well done boys!

Tennis

In the week’s tennis fixtures, College’s C team played against Treverton A, winning 6-0. College lost to Hilton 1-5.

