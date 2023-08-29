College hosts KZN Schools Mountain Biking League 3 event

By Sally Upfold

There are few schools with grounds big enough to host an MTB event —but Maritzburg College’s stunning 25 hectare campus certainly is!

On Saturday, College hosted the KZN Schools Mountain Biking League 3 event, as part of the 160th celebrations, which saw hundreds of MTB cyclists taking part.

ALSO READ | College boys put to the test

The riders tackled the course around the school grounds, which included some challenging ramps and a floating bridge!

Well done to the boys who spent many hours helping build the exciting course.

This weekend saw Maritzburg College’s first XI soccer team take on Westville, while our U17 and U15 rugby sevens teams travelled to DHS for their second tournament.

College’s canoeists took part in the Dolphin Coast Surfski championships, winning two medals, and the squash teams secured convincing wins against Pretoria Boys High School.

ALSO READ | Epworth hosts SA Top Schools’ squash tournament

For their second tournament of the year, College’s U17 sevens team progressed to the plate semi-final after winning three of their matches and losing one, where they lost to St Charles.

The College U15 sevens team won their pool matches progressing to the quarter final where they beat Northwood B.

They also won their semi-final against Michaelhouse, but lost narrowly to Northwood A in the final to finish in second place.

ALSO READ | City gears up for bumper cricket season

Sixteen College football teams took on Westville at the weekend, with good wins for the first, third and fourth teams, as well as the U16A and U15A sides.

• Sally Upfold is the head of marketing for Maritzburg College.