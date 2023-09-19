College kick off summer fixtures against Kearsney and Northwood

By Witness Reporter

The weekend saw the start of summer fixtures, with Maritzburg College’s cricket, basketball and water polo teams playing fixtures mostly away against Kearsney and Northwood.

College’s first XI cricket team played an Old Boys’ team and defeated them by 23 runs.

The first XI friendly match against the Old Boys’ team saw the boys score 115 runs before bowling their opposition out for 92 runs.

College fielded 12 cricket teams against Kearsney and Northwood, winning five of their matches and losing four. Four games had to be abandoned due to rain.

Basketball

The College teams were very evenly matched in their encounter against Kearsney.

College won nine of their 19 matches, losing nine and drawing one. The first team enjoyed a comfortable 67-39 win.

According to Suwi Siwila, director of basketball, the season got off to a good start for the basketball programme at Maritzburg College.

Playing a very determined and admired Kearsney team, there was plenty of nerves all around.

After a day of tightly contested games and amazing basketball display on the court, the first team’s game got off to a flyer.

From the onset College took the lead and never looked back.

The first team put on a solid performance with a mixture of flair and poise to win 67-39.

