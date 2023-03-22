College return to Balgowan for first fixture at Michaelhouse since 2018

Sally Upfold

The weekend saw the start of the winter fixtures for College, with 28 rugby teams and 15 hockey teams fielding against Michaelhouse.

Filler games were also played against Kearsney and Westville Boys’ High.

Rugby

Most of College’s rugby matches were away games played against Michaelhouse.

These being their first winter fixtures for the year, the boys were both excited and somewhat apprehensive.

There a number of hard-fought games and close scores, with College losing in the last few minutes, in the U16A second and first team matches.

ALSO READ | Umgeni Water Marathon: Lesotho international Khatoane sets new course record

According to Tim Orchard, the first XV coach, on Saturday Maritzburg College returned to Balgowan for their first fixture at Michaelhouse since 2018.

The last time the two sides met was last year at the St Stithian’s Easter rugby festival, which resulted in a narrow one-point loss to Michaelhouse.

This year’s fixtures

This year’s fixture promised to be as enthralling, with both sides looking to begin their domestic seasons in earnest.

Saturday marked College’s first runout against opposition whilst Michaelhouse played host to Helpmekaar the previous Saturday, which resulted in an exciting 24-all draw.

The match ebbed and flowed but ultimately the home side managed to score a try right at the death to put the match to bed and win 27-20.

For College, it was a match that they let slip from their grasp through numerous unforced errors which can be attributed to early-season rustiness and inexperienced decision-making.

Hockey

Most of College’s hockey matches were against Michaelhouse, with a few filler games against Westville Boys’ High.

Of the 15 games played, College won six, lost five and drew four.

Both matches against Westville were played at home on Pape’s and saw College secure two good wins.

The games against Michaelhouse were closely contested events, which saw College win four, lose five and draw four.

ALSO READ | Annual Easter tournament ‘hijacked’

According to Kyle Emerson, the first XI coach, the first game of the season saw College travel to Michaelhouse to play their rivals who they had not played in a fixture since 2019.

It was an exciting match which included five goals, and there could have been more.

The game ended with a 2-3 victory to MHS.

It was an exciting game of hockey which could have seen the result go either way, but it was Michaelhouse who made the most of the opportunities they created.

Athletics

Congratulations to the 10 College boys who have been selected to represent KwaZulu-Natal for the National Schools Athletics event in Germiston in two weeks. They are M Mogale; B Andrews; I Kayembe; J Sweetnam; Y Mchunu; A Kritzinger; G Mulder; T Boshoff; L Kunene; and C Sweetnam.

Well done to J Werth, who was the first junior runner home in an outstanding time of 38,02 at the Umgeni Water Marathon 10km, and finishing 12th overall.

Canoeing

College had five boys representing the KZN canoe polo team which competed at the South African Canoe Polo Championships in Knysna over the weekend. The team finished fourth in the junior category.