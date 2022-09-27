College shine both at home and away

Sally Upfold

This weekend Maritzburg College was up against Kearsney with cricket, water polo and basketball matches both at home and away.

College won five of the 10 external cricket matches, and 10 of the 19 basketball encounters. Kearsney, however, proved the stronger in the pool.

Cricket

This weekend, College played nine matches against Kearsney with one against Voortrekker and some internal games.

College won four of their nine matches against Kearsney. The 1st XI match was a closely fought event, which saw College lose by one wicket.

Basketball

College had 19 basketball teams in action over the weekend against Kearsney. In an evenly matched encounter, overall results saw College win ten of their matches. The senior teams all won their matches, with the 1st team securing a 76-70 win.

First team report by Suwi Siwila, director of basketball: Maritzburg College came into the game thinking they knew what lay ahead with Kearsney.

The start of the game was intense, and initially College had difficulty gaining momentum as Kearsney College came prepared for war with a good start and a plan that was in their favour.

A neck-and-neck battle unfolded during the game.

As Maritzburg College finally woke up from the slump and dry streak, the game took a huge turn and was suddenly in its favour.

The physicality of the game made it difficult for both schools to keep up.

Despite this, Maritzburg College made a strong comeback and took some critical steps that put them in a position to win. After dominating the game, Kearsney College fell behind as Maritzburg College took control and won 76-70.

Water polo

College had five water polo team in action over the weekend against Kearsney, and won two of their matches, losing three.

The College 1st water polo stayers side took part in the annual Clifton Water Polo Tournament. The pool stages saw the team participate against Michaelhouse, St Andrew’s College and Paul Roos.

In the later stages of the tournament College played Glenwood, DHS and finally Pearson.

• Sally Upfold is the marketing manager of Maritzburg College.