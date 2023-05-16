Kearsney go down to Glenwood in heated clash at Botha’s Hill

By Sue Miles

RUGBY

A fresh winter’s afternoon at Botha’s Hill paved the way for what was to be a physical encounter between Kearsney College and Glenwood.

After 30 minutes of battle, Glenwood opened the scoring with a penalty. Shortly after, Kearsney reciprocated by turning pressure into points and converted a penalty of their own, compliments of Chad Croshaw.

The teams went into half-time, deadlocked on three points apiece. Soon after the break, Glenwood capitalised from a Kearsney error, stripping the ball in contact, to run in an opening try. A seemingly easy conversion was missed.

However, Glenwood now took a five-point lead. Kearsney immediately applied pressure from the kick-off, forcing a penalty which they duly converted, narrowing the lead to two points. Glenwood traded blows again as they converted another penalty, with Kearsney showing some impatience at the rucks.

A telling moment in the match came from a Kearsney attempt to convert another penalty. With the ball dropping short, Glenwood sparked a counterattack from the one end of the field to the other.

From here they camped on the Kearsney line, eventually breaking through for a telling score in the left corner.

An excellent conversion from the line took the score to 18-6. In true One Stripe fashion, they threw everything at Glenwood. A desperation on attack and keeping the ball in hand eventually led to a try by Heinrich Fourie, converted by Croshaw.

With five minutes left on the clock and everything to play for, Kearsney hit Glenwood with wave after wave of attack; each time coming unstuck as their composure lagged.

With time up on the clock, Glenwood kicked the ball down field, leaving Kearsney with one last shot at the win. Counterattacking from their own 22 m line, Kearsney worked their way right up the Glenwood try line.

With what looked to be building to an incredible finish for the hosts, Glenwood spoilt the party by winning a crucial breakdown penalty just short of their try line. Booting the ball into touch, the visitors walked off the field victorious, 13-18.

HOCKEY

Kearsney College welcomed a struggling Glenwood outfit up the hill on Saturday in the hope of adding another notch in the belt of KZN rivals. Kearsney are currently in a good run of form. The hosts are delighted that 23 boys and three coaches have been selected for the KwaZulu-Natal Coastal Boys’ hockey teams. They will participate in various tournaments across South Africa during the mid-year holidays. Those selected are: U18A — Zipho Cele, Matthew Mendes De Oliviera, Thomas McKenzie U18B — Lithabe Shweni, Dylan Wiggett, Sandiswa Yeni, Fritz Rheeder U18C — Liam Johnson U16B — Keegan de Jager, Simnene Kubheka, Joel Steyn U16C — Jonty Wiggett, Matthew Terblanche, Bonga Maphanga, Sipho Majiza U14A — Aaron Blackburn, Tom du Plessis, Dylan Forbes U14B — Luke Mendes de Oliviera, Soyama Plaatjie, Luke Treleavan (absent) U14C — Poloko Lethola, Ngwazi Sithole Coaching staff — Ashley Kemp (KZN U14A head coach), Adin Bennett (KZN U16B assistant coach), Daniella Cairns (KZN U16 strength and conditioning coach).

TENNIS

Kearsney 1st team beat Northwood 1st by 6 matches to 0. Kearsney 2nd team lost to KZN Invitational 1st team by six matches to 0.