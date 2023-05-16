The Saints fall short in clashes against Northwood

By Witness Reporter

St Charles competed in rugby and hockey over the weekend.

Rugby

St Charles College hosted Northwood School this past weekend, resulting in an electrifying first half from both teams, with the Saints playing undoubtedly their best rugby seen in many years.

A brand of running rugby, with a slew of early tries from both teams, had the crowd on their feet. The hosts took the lead after a well-executed set of phases was rounded off by fullback Rashied Isaacs just before the nine-minute mark.

This was duly converted by centre Ukhanyo Ntsangani. The home team did not clear adequately from the restart, and Northwood hit back two minutes later with a converted try, to make the score 7-7.

St Charles College put pressure on straight from the ensuing restart as Ntsangani read the play brilliantly to intercept and canter over under the poles for a try, which he duly converted in the 11th minute, leaving the score at 14-7 to the boys in blue and gold.

Northwood hit back with another converted try to level the scores at 14 all. Another break from Northwood deep in their half led to a missed tackle and yet another seven-pointer for the boys from Durban.

St Charles responded swiftly when a well-worked set play from a scrum saw Salmaan Mohammed go on a break down the left side of the field.

He was caught agonisingly short of the line, but great support and ruck speed saw flyhalf Jehan Adonis cross over for St Charles’ third try of the game.

Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful with the conversion. Continued attack from the hosts lead to replacement centre Okuhle Peti scoring a well-deserved try in the 27th minute. The conversion was missed.

There were five minutes of extra time in the first half and St Chares conceded another try just before the break. The half-time score was 24-26 in favour of the visitors.

Second half

The second half saw Northwood totally dominate. St Charles did manage to get another try in the second half, but unfortunately conceded five more tries to give the visitors a commanding 61-29 victory.

The St Charles boys can take a lot of positives out of the first half, but will have to dig deep and learn to put together a 70-minute performance to secure more victories moving forward.

Captain and eighth-man Daniel Mason deserves mention for playing an outstanding game of rugby, leading his team by example and displaying true Saints fighting spirit.

The next fixture is the big city derby at home against Maritzburg College, on Saturday, May 27.

Hockey

St Charles College started the game well and put Northwood under pressure from the first whistle.

With the pressure on and the blue and gold having most of the territory, they eventually managed to capitalise with a good run along the baseline by Caleb Ryland, who then cut back infield and slipped the ball past the goalkeeper to put St Charles on the score sheet.

Not long after the first, they scored their second, in a similar fashion. Ryland, again making a fantastic run along the baseline but this time, slipped the ball to Vuyo Shezi, who tapped in from close range.

A bit of complacency crept into the home players and a loose ball fell to a Northwood player, who tapped in to make the score 2-1.

This saw a shift in momentum in the game and Northwood began to create more dangerous opportunities which led to several short corners and eventually their second and then third goal.

St Charles College were unable to capitalise on all the pressure they created and it was a breakaway that saw Northwood deep in the host’s half with a ball played into the circle.

Poor marking in the area allowed the ball to roll gently to the far post where a Northwood player tapped in to score their fourth.

It wasn’t until after this that the pressure St Charles College had been applying paid dividends.

Rearden Dicken picked the ball up just outside the opposition 23m area and ran through the heart of their defence where he finally pushed the ball past the ‘keeper to make it 4 – 3, which is how the score remained until the close of the game