Comrades: Four to get ‘Winners jackets’ retrospectively

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) will award “Winners Jackets” retrospectively to four people on race day, June 11, at the finishing point of the ultra-marathon at Kingsmead Stadium.

The four are Vladimir Kotov, Tilda Tearle, Andrew Kelehe and Oleg Kharitonov — “each of whom in their own right has made their mark on The Ultimate Human Race”, said the CMA.

The organisation initiated the awarding of Winners Jackets in 2015, with Gift Kelehe and Caroline Wostmann being the very first recipients as race winners that year.

Kotov has successfully completed the Comrades 15 times, with three wins and seven gold medals to his name.

Tearle’s total of 30 Comrades medals makes her one of only five women to have achieved their triple laurels, according to the CMA.

Having won in 1993, she also has three gold medals, seven silver, 13 bronze, one Bill Rowan and six Vic Clapham medals.

Kelehe completed the Comrades Marathon a total of 14 times, holding 10 gold and four silver medals, including his win in 2001.

Kharitonov is going for his 14th Comrades finish this year, having won the race in 2006 and grabbing a further seven golds and six silvers.