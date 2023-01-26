Comrades launches roadshow

Witness Reporter

With Comrades Marathon training now in focus, the annual Comrades roadshow will be travelling to four strategic locations to motivate and empower the 20 000 entrants.

This will help to ensure runners are adequately prepared for the big race on Sunday, June 11, according to the Comrades Marathon Association.

The roadshows will be hosted by running clubs in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape in coming weeks.

Next Tuesday, the roadshow team heads to Randburg for a 7pm date, and Comrades coach Lindsey Parry has urged runners to attend the session and be part of that select group who will receive first-hand advice on training, nutrition, injury prevention and tapering among other relevant topics.

Next Roadshow

After the Gauteng trip, the next roadshow will take place at Stella Athletic Club in Durban on Wednesday, February 8, at 7 pm.

The 96th Comrades Marathon will start in Pietermaritzburg and finish in Durban, for a 48th down run.

More details are available on the Comrades Marathon website and app