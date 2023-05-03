Comrades Marathon: Hope for new records

By Carl Peters

The possibility of new records is set to be a lively talking point after the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) on Tuesday confirmed the route distance and five cut-off times for the ultra marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on June 11.

The official distance for this 96th Comrades Marathon is 87,701 km, which is nearly 2,2 km shorter than last year’s Down Run of 89,885 km.

This largely stems from roadworks along the N3 highway and the race making a return from Moses Mabhida Stadium to Kingsmead cricket ground as a finishing point this year.

ALSO READ | Hammarsdale runner Mhlongo ready to take Comrades Marathon spotlight

CMA’s confirmation of the distance follows an official route course measurement conducted by the (CMA) route portfolio, Road Traffic Inspectorate and Msunduzi Traffic.

Race director Rowyn James said it’s worth noting that the last time that the race finished at Kingsmead in 2016, the race distance was 89,208 km — the same year in which David Gatebe set the current best down run time of 5:18:19.

“Furthermore, when Frith van der Merwe set the still-standing women’s best Down Run time of 5:54:43 in 1989, also at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium, the distance was 89,6 km,” said CMA.

The difference in distances over the years is mainly due to the roadworks and varying routes taken on the run out of Pietermaritzburg

Bonuses exists for records this year, as usual. There are five cut-off points along the route, starting with Cato Ridge (N3 Subway) at 10 am (4hr:30min of running time). The next cut-off is at Drummond at 11.40 am (06:10), while the last cut-off at Sherwood is at 4.30 pm (11:00).

Meanwhile, Athletics South Africa (ASA) have announced a team of 16 trail athletes for the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships, scheduled for Innsbruck in Austria from June 6 to 10.

The team includes Mbuleli Mathanga, winner of this year’s Two Oceans Half Marathon; Johardt van Heerden, multiple winner of the Otter, Whale and Cape Town Trail marathons; Siboniso Soldaka, fastest 3000 m steeplechaser in the country this year; and world-class internationally-based athletes Toni McCann, Naomi Brand and Meg Mackenzie.

ALSO READ | Comrades prize funds increased

ASA said that while South Africa has participated in both trail and mountain-running championships in the past, this will be the country’s first involvement at the newly-constituted combined event.

Both disciplines have been formally recognised by World Athletics in recent years and the inaugural combined championship was held in Thailand last November.

“We are proud to send a team from South Africa to these championships,” said ASA president James Moloi in a statement. “Trail running is a new discipline in the ASA fold, but we are giving this venture our full support. It is good to see that athletes from track, road and cross-country contested the selection races at Ultra-trail Drakensberg against more specialist trail athletes last weekend and some made the team.”

The athletes will compete in short and long trail races of 44 km and 85 km respectively, a vertical kilometre challenge and a 13,7 km mountain running classic. More than 1 500 athletes from 70 countries will be competing in the championship in one of the world’s most iconic Alpine venues.

SA Team for World Mountain and Trail Running Championships:

Mountain classic 13.7km Men – Mbuleli Mathanga, Sipho Mbanjwa, Llewellyn Groenewald, Siboniso Soldaka Women – Bianca Tarboton, Nwabisa Mjoli, Lijan van Niekerk Short Trail 44 km Men – Kane Reilly, Johardt van Heerden, Jacques Du Plessis Women – Toni McCann, Landie Greyling Long Trail 85 km Men – Daniel Claassen, Christian Greyling Women – Meg Mackenzie, Naomi Brand