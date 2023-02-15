Comrades Marathon roadshows to ‘motivate and empower’ runners

Witness Reporter

Comrades Marathon roadshow and sponsorship matters have been updated for public consumption.

With Comrades training in full swing, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has planned its roadshows in strategic locations across the country in a bid to “motivate and empower” its 20 000 entrants to be “adequately prepared for The Ultimate Human Race” on Sunday, June 11.

The roadshow programme features a stop at Varsity Old Boys (VOB) Running Club in Cape Town on Wednesday night.

This will be followed next Wednesday by a session at Tuks Athletic Club in Pretoria.

The roadshows will also be backed up by a series of Comrades webinars, for those runners who prefer to access the much-needed information from the comfort of their homes, according to the CMA.

Meanwhile, Deep Heat is to be an official supplier of the popular race.

Part of the agreement will see Deep Heat collaborate with leading coaches and nutritionists to share vital build-up and pre-race day tips and recommendations to help enhance the participant’s experience.

“We are excited to lend our support to this iconic event,” said Andrew Lawlor, the managing director of Mentholatum SA, the health and wellness company responsible for Deep Heat.

We are thrilled to be part of the Comrades Marathon, both in the build-up to this event and on race day itself. It affords us yet another opportunity to support our consumers.

The 96th Comrades Marathon will start in Pietermaritzburg at 5.30 am on June 11 and finish 12 hours later in Durban, for the 48th down run.