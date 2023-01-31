Boost your Comrades training by registering for race webinars

Witness Reporter

Comrades Marathon entrants have been urged to boost their training by registering for race webinars.

The online sessions have been implemented by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) to get athletes in South Africa and across the world “race-ready” for the ultra-marathon on June 11.

As part of this, Comrades coach, Lindsey Parry, has called on athletes to log-in and be part of the online information and training sessions.

We encourage athletes, both locally and globally, to register for the free webinars as they will provide a comprehensive guide to help prepare properly for the race, avoid the common causes of injury and give runners an opportunity to pose questions to the experts.

The webinar schedule includes general information, novice-specific and women-specific sessions. The first webinar will be hosted on Wednesday at 7 pm and will be directed at all athletes.

Subsequent webinars have been scheduled for Tuesday, February 21; Thursday, March 23; Wednesday, April 12; Wednesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 24, all at 7 pm.