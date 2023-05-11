Comrades reveals top runners’ list

By Jerry Barnes

The Comrades Marathon down run on June 11 is set to be the usual highly-contested affair.

On Thursday, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) revealed its top contenders’ list, and it includes several former winners who are sure to be watched closely by the other runners all the way down to Durban.

The men’s field will be dominated by the likes of Bongmusa Mthembu, Edward Mothibi, Tete Dijana, David Ditebe and Lutendo Mapoto, according to the list. The women’s line-up is also impressive and comprises big SA names such as Gerda Steyn, Ann Ashworth, Galaletsang Mekgoe and Adele Broodryk.

The South African women will be up against foreign campaigners such as Alexandra Morozova (Russia), Dominika Stelmach (Poland), Cammille Herron (U.S.) and Caitriona Jennings (Ireland). CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo on Thursday told The Witness that CMA “fully appreciates” all the 2023 entries after the pandemic years.

“We are really grateful and appreciate each and every entry for this year’s race. Just to think that we are coming from tough times and years. This is proof that the Comrades Marathon is a powerful brand that is recognised all over the world,” said Ngcobo.

He said that the race might see a new record because of the top field taking part, but expects the potential winners not to take off “full blast” from the start, but to emerge from the leading pack over time.

I expect the top runners to be very cautious and work behind the scenes until the final stages of the race.

The CMA said that in 2022 the Nedbank Running Club changed the dynamics of racing the Comrades Marathon. Onalenna Khonkhobe, the young runner from Klerksdorp, bolted like a rabbit from the start of the race; and would not stop until he ran out of steam 67 km into the race.

Khonkhobe was not only on record pace (5:18,19 — David Gatebe’s, 2016), he was also on pace for an astounding sub-five-hour finish. While the experts knew that this relentless onslaught was not sustainable, it made for entertaining viewing and showed just what a class act Khonkhobe is.

Behind him a pack of five men, Tete Dijana, Edward Mothibi, Dan Matshailwe, Johannes Makgetla and Joseph Manyedi — all from Nedbank — ran as a team. All five, as well as Khonkhobe, were from the same training group in the North West.

They had planned the race down to the finest detail. Khonkhobe would go out and set a blistering pace to keep the non-Nedbank runners guessing, while the pack of five would remain together. It worked, as all five finished in the top seven of the race with only three-time winner Mthembu (fourth) and Nkosikhona Mhlakwana (sixth) splitting the top seven.

The Nedbank team had come close to an unprecedented top five clean sweep and changed the face of the race. But Mthembu from Pietermaritzburg is expected to do all he can to gain a fourth Comrades crown this year.

2023 Comrades Marathon official top contenders

Men: Tete Dijana (Nedbank) Edward Mothibi (Nedbank) Bongmusa Mthembu (Arthur Ford) Nkosikhona Mhlakwana (Hollywoodbets) Dan Matshailwe (Nedbank) Joseph Manyedi (Nedbank) Mahlomola Sekhonyana (Hollywoodbets) Onalenna Khonkhobe (Nedbank).

Women: Gerda Steyn (Phantane) Ann Ashworth (Hollywoodbets) Alexandra Morozova (Russia) Dominika Stelmach (Poland) Adele Broodryk (Nedbank) Galaletsang Mekgoe (Nedbank) Camille Herron (U.S.) Caitriona Jennings (Ireland) Jenna Challenor (Murray & Roberts).