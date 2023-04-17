Comrades test for Steyn

By Carl Peters

South Africa’s “Distance Queen”, Gerda Steyn, will again be pushing the limits for the Comrades Marathon in June.

After Free State-born Steyn stormed to her fourth straight victory in the Two Oceans 56 km run in Cape Town on Saturday, and in a record time, the Comrades Marathon Association confirmed on Sunday that the ultra-marathon star will be tackling the roughly 90 km event from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Sunday, June 11.

She did not take part in the “Ultimate Human Race” last year because she opted to train hard for the New York Marathon.

But this time the 33-year-old runner will apparently be putting her body through a rigorous test for Comrades, in terms of the KwaZulu-Natal classic falling just eight weeks after Two Oceans.

This will actually be the second time that she does this, after she created a Comrades “up run” record of five hours, 58 minutes and 53 seconds in 2019 following her second triumph in Two Oceans that year.

This past Saturday, she clocked a magnificent 3:29,06 in the Mother City in lowering her own course record of 3:29,42 in Two Oceans.

She became only the third woman to win “the world’s most beautiful race” four times, after Monica Drogemoller and Elena Nurgalieva.

The men’s title went to Zimbabwe’s Givemore Mudzinganyama in 3:09,56 on Saturday.

Running both races

Before the weekend’s road running showpiece in the Cape, Comrades great Bruce Fordyce wrote in a column in our sister newspaper, the Citizen, that it was generally very difficult for any person to perform well in Two Oceans and Comrades in the same year because of the limited resting time between the two popular ultras.

He said:

It’s like those poor people whose birthday fall on Christmas or New Year’s Day [my sister is one of those unfortunates]. It’s simply too much excitement in too short a time and Comrades Marathon runners are compelled to choose.

“One of the events must take precedence. If their goal is to run a successful Comrades, they must make Two Oceans the supporting act for Comrades. Two Oceans ambitions must be cast aside and the main focus has to be the Comrades marathon.

“For Two Oceans fans, it means discarding the Comrades. It’s a little like choosing the Rolling Stones as the supporting act for The Beatles.

“Neither should be the supporting act for the other. It’s interesting that many Cape-based runners call closed season after they’ve earned their Two Oceans medals. For many of them, the Comrades is a bridge too far.”

He added, however, that there were some exceptional athletes capable of competing extremely well in both in the same year, including Steyn.

Of course the ‘double’ has been successfully achieved by Gerda Steyn, Caroline Wostmann, Frith van der Merwe and Derek Preiss, to mention a few exceptions.

On June 11 athletics followers will see how that situation plays out in terms of current sporting demands.