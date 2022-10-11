Concerns about SA soccer

Carl Peters

Unsettled Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos can now use credible, independent statistics to back up his stated claim that the South African domestic league is not powerful enough to supply an adequate number of quality players to the national team.

The well-travelled Belgian may have been criticised in some quarters for his sobering comments about the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after losses to France and Morocco earlier this year and after the unsatisfactory, narrow win over Botswana at the end of September.

But research just published by the Fifa-approved CIES Football Observatory confirms Broos’ big worry: the number of chances per PSL game is very modest on an international scale, with an unsatisfactory number of goals scored.

The Swiss-based organisation said they crunched data from a company called InStat to rank 74 leagues worldwide according to the number of chances per game recorded during the current calendar year.

The German Bundesliga leads the table with 12,96 chances and 3,04 goals per match, while the the greatest figure outside of the powerhouse European zone was recorded in Australia’s A League with 12,15 chances and 3,04 per match, although there is a fairly high percentage of penalty goals per match Down Under at 0,32.

The PSL’s lagging figure is 9,01 chances per game and 1,98 goals per match, which includes 0,22 penalty goals per match.

Aside from Australia, other “modest” or “unpopular” footballing territories outside Europe that have better figures than South Africa include Qatar, Thailand, Peru, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Korea, Bolivia and Azerbaijan.

Broos may well be happy to have these figures back up his deep concern that the South African game needs to become stronger to lead to a better Bafana.

There was also an international study released by world governing body Fifa in the middle of this year that showed that the level of football development in South Africa is not where it should be.

Fifa’s research, produced by the office of former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, found that South Africa’s junior national teams are not exposed to a decent range of opponents and face insufficient matches to promote sound player development.

The report said one of the reasons was a lack of funding, although that contrasts with certain football bosses known to have become quite rich from the game’s operations in this country.

It has also been said down the years that if South Africa could produce better players, it would increase the standard of the domestic league and the very best players would likely move to Europe’s top-tier clubs more regularly than is the case.

The even higher level of football experienced there by them would then come back to boost Bafana.

Indeed, the Fifa report echoed that “South Africa has a wide talent pool and good potential for future success but introducing future teams comprising late developers and players outside the elite pathway could be valuable”.

It also stated, among other things, that greater resources need to be invested in “performance support services” and that having “access to expertise in video analysis and sports science could have a major impact on individual and team performances”.

Within the unsatisfactory scoring element in the PSL, Maritzburg United are, unsurprisingly, sitting at the base of the 16-team standings at the moment because their attacking figures are very poor.

The Midlands outfit have a minus-six goal difference from having netted just five goals and conceded 11 in the nine games played to date in the 2022/23 DStv Premiership.

A number of other clubs have pathetic scoring figures, too, which does not help them or Broos.