Confident Tuskers not sweating about the absence of Delport

By Carl Peters

The Tuskers cricket gang will again be without recent recruit Cameron Delport when they play their first away match of the season, against Western Province in the CSA One-Day Cup at Newlands (ODC) on Wednesday.

But their luggage does include lots of confidence from their opening win against the Lions at the City Oval a fortnight ago, according to coach Grant Morgan.

There were hopes that the very experienced Delport would be available for the trip to the Mother City this week, after he missed the Lions clash through injury, but Morgan said on Monday that the player needs more time to recover.

The coach feels that’s not a huge negative, though, because his men are in good spirits from their nine-wicket victory over the Lions and they have prepared well for Wednesday’s challenging assignment.

“What will be important for us is to make sure that Western Province’s opening bowlers and opening batters don’t start as well as they did in their previous matches. They have a good new-ball pairing and their opening batters have done well, too.

“As an all-round team, we have to get all aspects of our game right at Newlands,” he said.

Morgan’s travel party includes three men who did not feature against the Lions, but may be used in Cape Town depending on the conditions — Stefan Tait, Yaseen Valli and Cameron Shekleton.

When Morgan’s excited team won their opening match in style against the Lions at the City Oval, that represented their debut in Division One, and they wiped away fears of a baptism of fire at the hands of the ODC’s defending champions with a hot bowling and batting display on sun-baked home soil.

Meanwhile, Western Province’s last match against the Warriors was abandoned by the weather last week, but before that they beat both the Lions and North West Dragons on the road.

Their clash with the Lions was a very comfortable, 10-wicket win in which Jonathan Bird scored 61 not out and Tony De Zorzi 68 not out, preceded by Nandre Burger taking 6-38 and Beuran Hendricks 3-40.

That suggests that Morgan’s warriors from Pietermaritzburg are certainly going to need a very committed, all-round performance on Wednesday to stand a chance of recording their first away victory at the first opportunity.

When they return from the Mother City, they will prepare to entertain the Dragons on Sunday in a 9.30 am toss-off at the City Oval.