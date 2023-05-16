Covid forces leader Evenepoel to pull out of Giro

By Witness Reporter

Giro d’Italia leader Remco Evenepoel was forced to pull out of the race late Sunday after contracting Covid-19, gifting Geraint Thomas the pink jersey as the new overall leader.

The dramatic news came just hours after Evenepoel had reclaimed the overall lead by winning the 35 km stage nine individual time-trial from Thomas.

“I am really sorry to be leaving the race. As part of the team’s protocol, I took a routine test, which unfortunately was positive,” said the world champion in a team statement.

His forced withdrawal is a bitter blow for the 23-year-old Belgian, who was the favourite to add the Giro to his Vuelta a Espana victory.

“I can’t thank enough the staff and the riders who sacrificed so much in preparation for the Giro. I will be cheering them on over the next two weeks,” added the rider who planned to travel home on Monday by car. Soudal Quick-Step said that all their other riders and staff tested negative.

The shock news left Ineos Grenadier’s Thomas — adrift 45 seconds before Evenepoel’s exit — heading the general classification by two seconds from Primoz Roglic ahead of Monday’s rest day.

The biggest surprise of the tricky stage nine was the 2018 Tour de France champion, Thomas, who timed 41min:25sec — one second slower than Evenepoel, but one second faster than his Ineos teammate Teo Geoghegan Hart.

Thomas won the 2020 Giro time trial in Sicily only to crash out a few days later as Hart went on to lift the title. Hart is now third in the standings with João Almeida in fourth.

The peloton got its first rest day on Monday before two mountain and three hilly stages in week two, with the race veering into Switzerland where the Crans Montana and the Col du Grand Saint Bernard at 2 469 m altitude await any pretender to this 106th Giro.

Meanwhile, Team Strove powered by FRIB are the 2023 KAP sani2c nonstop champions, having navigated the 250 km between Underberg and Scottburgh in a time of 12:12:29 on Saturday.

The route

The route covers most of the three-day KAP sani2c route, including the legendary Umko Drop descent into the Umkomaas Valley, and participants have 24 hours to complete the course, stopping for photos at checkpoints where they meet up with their support drivers.

Made up of riders Rick Diesel, Steve Holm, Darryl Irvine and Jarrad van Zuydam, and support driver Fran Diesel, with further seconding by Adele Lourens, the Strove team commanded the lead for most of the race.

Shelly Racing team (12:49:15), brothers Gavin (aged 23) and David Shelly (19), took third place from Team Ballie and Balls, Grant Lavers and Grant Underwood, after jostling for second and third place at various stages.

The Shellys did the KAP sani2c nonstop with their father, Ken, last year, and decided to race it as a pair this year and push for the podium, with mother Lee driving the support vehicle.

Sani2c Nonstop Results Team Strove powered by FRIB (12:12:29)

Rick Diesel, Steven Holm, Darryl Irvine, Jarrad van Zuydam Support Driver: Fran Diesel Seconder: Adele Lourens Magister Inceptor (12:37:25) Paul Snyman, Francois Vlok Support Driver: Eddie Scheepers Seconders: Anel Vlok and Marinus Snyman Shelly Racing (12:49:15) Gavin Shelly, David Shelly Support Driver: Lee Shelly Ballie and Balls (12:58:51) Grant Lavers Grant Underwood Support Driver: Thomas Cheatle Sterkies (13:40:22) Lance Chapman Andre Booyens Support Driver: Ken Curr